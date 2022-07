CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Some believe Claiborne County won’t be the same after losing Roger Estes, the firefighter who was struck and killed while directing traffic along Highway 33 near New Tazewell. His grandson Devin Estes said, “Anytime we had a call or anything he’d be out...

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO