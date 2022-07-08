ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Food truck Friday with Pop Pop’s Italian Ice

By Auriella Ortiz
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this classic Italian experience. Pop Pop’s Italian Ice has been around since 1997 offering some of the best Italian shaved ice...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Explora hosts adult night in July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is not just for kids to learn cool new things about science, now adults can experience it too. Explore the Science of Food at Explora’s Adult Night, this Friday. Find out if you’re a supertaster, experiment with color-changing liquids that many have seen on TikTok, and also learn about pollinators.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Blake’s Lotaburger is turning 70 this year

This New Mexico staple is celebrating a big birthday. Blake’s Lotaburger has been serving fresh and delicious burgers, burritos, and more for seven decades. They have over 70 locations across the state and they are known as they go to for quality food. Blake’s has been working on big plans to party for their birthday. Blake Chanslor flipped the first Lotaburger in Albuquerque at their first location on San Mateo on a Saturday 70-years-ago. This year on Saturday, July 9 they will be hosting seven events across New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark Zoo announces death of chimpanzee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is grieving the death of one of its chimpanzees. They announced on Monday that Thunder died because of the Shigella Bacteria. The 22-year-old chimpanzee passed away on Saturday. The BioPark says he started showing signs of gastrointestinal illness. They say that no other chimpanzees are showing signs of the infection but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Big Jim Farms Sunflower U-pick experience is back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer is here which means the Sunflower U-pick experience is back in full bloom at Big Jim Farms. When picking sunflowers, you get clippers and gloves and go out and choose your own flowers to form a bouquet. The U-pick opportunity allows visitors to see...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Restaurants
Albuquerque, NM
Food & Drinks
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
KOAT 7

Here's what it takes to find Zozobra's "Old Man Gloom"

SANTA FE, N.M. — A new opportunity for the 98th annual Burning of Zozobra. Saturday morning, event staff held auditions to find the infamous voice of Old Man Gloom. The event hasn't happened since 1983. "The more people who are involved in the tradition, the more people [can] get...
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

COVID Cometh – This Time For Me

LARSO Executive Director Bernadette Lauritzen/Courtesy photo. COVID cometh, this time for me. Yes, after 28 months of being overly cautious and outwardly Type A…it got me. Why this melodramatic press release you might ask?. If you don’t know me, I run the two local senior centers, the Betty Ehart...
WHITE ROCK, NM
rrobserver.com

Ablefit gym is moving to new location on Rockaway and 528

Rio Rancho’s Ablefit Strength Fitness Gym is moving to a new location at Rockaway and 528. Formerly UFC Gym Rio Rancho, a few months ago the gym rebranded. Ablefit Strength Fitness Gym is owned, and led, by top-tier personal trainer Mark Morgenstern who purchased the gym four years ago.
RIO RANCHO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Truck#Italian Ice#Pop Pop#Food Stall Info#Shaved Ice#Soft Drinks#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
KRQE News 13

Concerns grow as homeless camps seen at another Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in the International District are upset about homeless people taking over their neighborhood park. Some even question whether the city is taking their concerns seriously, after a wave of people experiencing homelessness make Wilson Park their home. The park, located near San Pedro and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Locker 505 opens new uptown location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locker 505 is known for taking gently used clothes and donating them to school kids. But Saturday they were all about something new. They just moved to a new location across from Coronado Center. They held a grand opening event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and say this new place will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico women showcase their businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski. For the second year in a row, New Mexican female […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRQE News 13

Nation of Patriots tour comes through Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nation of Patriots Tour made its way through Albuquerque Sunday. The tour raises money for veterans and their families. They bring along an American flag that goes through all 50 states. Since 2009, they have raised more than a million dollars to help provide financial assistance to veterans. 100% of the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The ‘Noodle Man’ returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The star of the Amazon Prime short “The Noodle Man,” is back in Albuquerque. Dream Kasestatad the chef and owner of the nation-traveling Thai food pop-up, Pranom, is cooking and partnering up with local breweries, eateries, and hotels around town. Dream Kasestatad has...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Marijuana plant found growing at Tingley Beach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 crew did a double-take Tuesday afternoon when they stumbled across a marijuana plant growing at Tingley Beach. The plant was growing right alongside a walkway around one of the ponds. After News 13 notified the BioPark, staff came right out to remove it. Judging by the shape of the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS hosting transfer expo, job fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting a transfer expo and job fair this week. It’s happening Wednesday at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center at Louisiana and Commanche. The event for internal transfers will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the public job fair running from noon to 2 p.m. Attendees should […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Reopens Bicentennial Pool

After being closed and totally rebuilt the City of Santa Fe has reopened the historic Bicentennial Pool. The public is being asked to reserve a place at the pool online. The pool was opened 40 years ago and the overhaul is the first since it was built. The kiddie pool...
point2homes.com

5700 JACKSON Loop NE, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, NM, 87144

Grande Open House 7/9, 1-3pm. Panoramic Sandia views from your private acre! Soaring ceilings, a plethora of tall view laden windows. 2 Owner's Suite, in separate wings both have Stunning views. Perfect for multi-gen; long term guests. 3 Living Areas, 3 car garage, wonderful home for entertaining. Feels like a VRBO private mountain retreat. Expansive wrap around viewing deck with stylish custom iron railing; Chef's Kitchen. Flexible floorplan offers room for exercise, offices, den, library, storage, media room, possible 5th bedroom. Includes a tool / shop and a shed. Bring all your toys ... ATVs, trucks, trailers, horses, RVs (RV pad with 50 Amp service, cleanout & water). In town country with shops and services nearby!
IGN

Albuquerque Erecting Statues of Walter White And Jesse Pinkman

In a move to reveal what is likely the first ever municipal statues honoring meth manufacturers, the city of Albuquerque is unveiling statues dedicated to Breaking Bad characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. According to a press release, the statues were originally commissioned from sculptor Trevor Grove in 2019 by...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy