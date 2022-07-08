Food truck Friday with Pop Pop’s Italian Ice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is not just for kids to learn cool new things about science, now adults can experience it too. Explore the Science of Food at Explora’s Adult Night, this Friday. Find out if you’re a supertaster, experiment with color-changing liquids that many have seen on TikTok, and also learn about pollinators.
This New Mexico staple is celebrating a big birthday. Blake’s Lotaburger has been serving fresh and delicious burgers, burritos, and more for seven decades. They have over 70 locations across the state and they are known as they go to for quality food. Blake’s has been working on big plans to party for their birthday. Blake Chanslor flipped the first Lotaburger in Albuquerque at their first location on San Mateo on a Saturday 70-years-ago. This year on Saturday, July 9 they will be hosting seven events across New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is grieving the death of one of its chimpanzees. They announced on Monday that Thunder died because of the Shigella Bacteria. The 22-year-old chimpanzee passed away on Saturday. The BioPark says he started showing signs of gastrointestinal illness. They say that no other chimpanzees are showing signs of the infection but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer is here which means the Sunflower U-pick experience is back in full bloom at Big Jim Farms. When picking sunflowers, you get clippers and gloves and go out and choose your own flowers to form a bouquet. The U-pick opportunity allows visitors to see...
SANTA FE, N.M. — A new opportunity for the 98th annual Burning of Zozobra. Saturday morning, event staff held auditions to find the infamous voice of Old Man Gloom. The event hasn't happened since 1983. "The more people who are involved in the tradition, the more people [can] get...
LARSO Executive Director Bernadette Lauritzen/Courtesy photo. COVID cometh, this time for me. Yes, after 28 months of being overly cautious and outwardly Type A…it got me. Why this melodramatic press release you might ask?. If you don’t know me, I run the two local senior centers, the Betty Ehart...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who’s green chile cheeseburger cuisine will reign supreme? The New Mexico State Fair is asking that question for the return of one of its most popular competitions at the New Mexico State Fair: an Iron Chef-like, green chile cheeseburger cook-off. The State Fair is...
Rio Rancho’s Ablefit Strength Fitness Gym is moving to a new location at Rockaway and 528. Formerly UFC Gym Rio Rancho, a few months ago the gym rebranded. Ablefit Strength Fitness Gym is owned, and led, by top-tier personal trainer Mark Morgenstern who purchased the gym four years ago.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in the International District are upset about homeless people taking over their neighborhood park. Some even question whether the city is taking their concerns seriously, after a wave of people experiencing homelessness make Wilson Park their home. The park, located near San Pedro and...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locker 505 is known for taking gently used clothes and donating them to school kids. But Saturday they were all about something new. They just moved to a new location across from Coronado Center. They held a grand opening event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and say this new place will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski. For the second year in a row, New Mexican female […]
Items from cancelled show 'Roswell' up for sale in Santa Fe – Associated Press. Santa Fe, not Roswell, is the place this weekend to possibly spot some aliens—or at least their stuff. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that props from the now-cancelled CW TV drama, "Roswell, New...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nation of Patriots Tour made its way through Albuquerque Sunday. The tour raises money for veterans and their families. They bring along an American flag that goes through all 50 states. Since 2009, they have raised more than a million dollars to help provide financial assistance to veterans. 100% of the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The star of the Amazon Prime short “The Noodle Man,” is back in Albuquerque. Dream Kasestatad the chef and owner of the nation-traveling Thai food pop-up, Pranom, is cooking and partnering up with local breweries, eateries, and hotels around town. Dream Kasestatad has...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 crew did a double-take Tuesday afternoon when they stumbled across a marijuana plant growing at Tingley Beach. The plant was growing right alongside a walkway around one of the ponds. After News 13 notified the BioPark, staff came right out to remove it. Judging by the shape of the […]
The Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) and the Santa Fe Botanical Garden welcome Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer (Citizen Potawatomi Nation), acclaimed author of Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, to Santa Fe for in-person events Wednesday, Aug. 31, and Thursday, Sept. 1. Dr. Kimmerer,...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting a transfer expo and job fair this week. It’s happening Wednesday at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center at Louisiana and Commanche. The event for internal transfers will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the public job fair running from noon to 2 p.m. Attendees should […]
After being closed and totally rebuilt the City of Santa Fe has reopened the historic Bicentennial Pool. The public is being asked to reserve a place at the pool online. The pool was opened 40 years ago and the overhaul is the first since it was built. The kiddie pool...
Grande Open House 7/9, 1-3pm. Panoramic Sandia views from your private acre! Soaring ceilings, a plethora of tall view laden windows. 2 Owner's Suite, in separate wings both have Stunning views. Perfect for multi-gen; long term guests. 3 Living Areas, 3 car garage, wonderful home for entertaining. Feels like a VRBO private mountain retreat. Expansive wrap around viewing deck with stylish custom iron railing; Chef's Kitchen. Flexible floorplan offers room for exercise, offices, den, library, storage, media room, possible 5th bedroom. Includes a tool / shop and a shed. Bring all your toys ... ATVs, trucks, trailers, horses, RVs (RV pad with 50 Amp service, cleanout & water). In town country with shops and services nearby!
In a move to reveal what is likely the first ever municipal statues honoring meth manufacturers, the city of Albuquerque is unveiling statues dedicated to Breaking Bad characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. According to a press release, the statues were originally commissioned from sculptor Trevor Grove in 2019 by...
