Blake’s Lotaburger is turning 70 this year
This New Mexico staple is celebrating a big birthday. Blake’s Lotaburger has been serving fresh and delicious burgers, burritos, and more for seven decades. They have over 70...www.krqe.com
I used to love them. sadly they disappoint everytime. and the service is awful too. too bad they used to be awesome
I agree Blake's lotaburger used to be an awesome place to go to get a quality Burger, now you have to order a double meat, and at that it's a tiny little Burger, sad but true lotaburger of the past is gone!
Blake's lotaburger died when it was sold to tiny burger industries
