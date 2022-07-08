ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Blake’s Lotaburger is turning 70 this year

By Auriella Ortiz
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis New Mexico staple is celebrating a big birthday. Blake’s Lotaburger has been serving fresh and delicious burgers, burritos, and more for seven decades. They have over 70...

www.krqe.com

Comments

Deborah Stutler
3d ago

I used to love them. sadly they disappoint everytime. and the service is awful too. too bad they used to be awesome

Reply
5
Francine Parra
2d ago

I agree Blake's lotaburger used to be an awesome place to go to get a quality Burger, now you have to order a double meat, and at that it's a tiny little Burger, sad but true lotaburger of the past is gone!

Reply
2
Buddy Cooper
3d ago

Blake's lotaburger died when it was sold to tiny burger industries

Reply
6
 

