Blake’s Lotaburger is turning 70 this year

Check out this classic Italian experience. Pop Pop’s Italian Ice has been around since 1997 offering some of the best Italian shaved ice in Albuquerque. Although the leadership changed back in 2018 it did not affect the quality and authentic flavors people have come to know from them. Pop Pop’s has five food trucks to supply for private events, parks, and more. They serve their famous Italian ice along with a variety of snacks and soft drinks. They are also going to open up a store location in about 2-3 weeks.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO