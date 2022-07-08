Tasty Takeout: Caplinger’s Fresh Catch Seafood Market

IT industry certification opportunities part of company’s investment in employee career growth. INDIANAPOLIS — July 11, 2022 — Tek Experts, the global information technology and business support services company, is opening its second United States location in Indianapolis, capitalizing on the tremendous pool of technical talent available in the region. The company is looking to hire 500 Indianapolis-area employees as part of the launch. Immediate openings include technical engineering roles in government accounts and Cloud technology including app services, developer support, and Active Directory.
Comments / 0