The Villages, FL

Suzanne Russell

By Jim Cheesman
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

The family of Suzanne Russell announce her passing on Thursday, June 30 2022, at the age of 81. Suzanne will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Robert (Bob) Russell, her children, Kevin, Christopher & Stacey,...

www.villages-news.com

villages-news.com

Kathleen Burkin-Humbard

Kathleen “Kathy” Louise Burkin-Humbard, 74, of The Villages, Florida, and formerly of Fremont, Ohio passed away at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born the daughter of Robin and Gladys (Basinger) Bunn in Fremont, Ohio on August 10, 1947. Kathy was a graduate of Fremont- Ross High School and received a degree in Business from the Columbus Business School. She was employed for five years at Our Lady of the Pines before becoming a co-owner of the Fort Stephenson House where she was essential in creating a loving, welcoming environment, and ambiance for the residents. After retiring in late 2017, she and her husband Ken were able to enjoy their new life in The Villages, Florida where she finally had time to enjoy socializing and spending time with friends and family. Kathy loved playing Mah-jongg, card games, Farkle, and acting as the Treasurer of the Buckeye Club and Secretary of the Three CCCs Club. Those who were lucky enough to be part of her life know that Kathy was a force of nature. She was incredibly generous and loved all her family, friends, and residents with all she had.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

William Emmett Braham Sr.

William Emmett Braham Sr., 86, of Fruitland Park, FL passed away Friday, July 1, 2022. He was born Tuesday, November 26, 1935 to Cecil and Mildred Myrtle (nee Riffle) Braham. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Cindy Barksdale and great-grandson, Hayden. He is survived by his loving...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Charles Eugene Glass

Charles (Gene) Eugene Glass passed away on July 6, 2022. He was 83 years old. Gene is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary E. Glass and four children: Jeff Glass, Mike Glass, Patrick Glass, Laurie Sego, and two stepchildren: Phyllis Hoffman and Daniel Waltz. Gene had eleven grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two great grandchildren: Thane and Sylas Glass. Gene proudly served in the US Army and the Indiana National Guard. He was a barber for 61 years; owned his own barber shop for 42 years in Indianapolis.
THE VILLAGES, FL
sltablet.com

Register Today To Become A Happy Basketball Camper (July 11-12)

The Clermont Police are hosting a FREE Basketball Camp for ages 9 to 15 years old. The event will take place at Clermont Elementary School, 680 East Highland Ave., Clermont on July 11-12 from 9 am to noon. To register for the event, visit https://ww.eventbrite.com and search for the event...
CLERMONT, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood police detective and administrator honored for their service

A police department administrator and a detective were honored for their service at Monday's Wildwood City Commission meeting by Police Chief Randy Parmer. Both received a plaque from the department as well as certificates and other awards from the American Legion Tri-City Post in Wildwood. Parmer described administrator Stacey...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Adoption event for homeless Chihuahuas set at PetSmart in Lady Lake

A Chihuahua adoption event has been scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at PetSmart in Lady Lake. The event will be hosted by Quality of Life Rehab and Rescue Inc., which be bringing 16 Chihuahuas looking for adoption. "These Chihuahuas are a result of an eviction case. Their owner was...
LADY LAKE, FL
point2homes.com

846 KLINE STREET, The Villages, Sumter County, FL, 32162

LOCATION/BOND PAID/GOLF CART GARAGE/ 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM Gardenia Floor Plan in The Village of Virginia Trace! Large CORNER LOT with GOLF CART GARAGE. Illuminated by 5 SOLAR TUBES spread across the home! Features an EXTENDED LANAI with built-in WET BAR and Chattahoochee River Rock flooring. Stacked-stone PATIO WITH GAZEBO extends from Lanai. 6" CROWN MOULDING and Window SHUTTERS Throughout! ROOF 2020, TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER 2019. GAS-LOG FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. The spacious kitchen boasts upgraded STAINLESS appliances, GRANITE countertops and backsplash, and PULL-OUTS in cabinetry for ease of access. WAINSCOTING in kitchen. Split floor plan with POCKET DOOR to Guest Suite, great for privacy when hosting or working in home office! Built-in MURPHY BED and LARGE WINDOW in office/study. Guest bathroom equipped with tub/shower combo and SOLAR TUBE! The owner's suite features SLIDING GLASS DOORS for additional LANAI ACCESS, DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS, Corian Counters with DOUBLE VANITY, and a GLASS DOOR Shower. Other Features Include Whole-house Water Filtration System, Built-in cabinetry and UTILITY SINK in the Garage, ATTIC with pull-down stairs, Lightning Protection System, and much more. This home could be the next chapter in YOUR story.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Inside the Magic

Drunk Mother Arrested After Abandoning Child at Disney Bar

An unfortunate situation occurred at Walt Disney World recently, with a drunk Guest leaving behind a child at a bar. Earlier this year, a drunk woman was arrested after leaving a child behind at a Disney Word restaurant bar according to the official report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred on April 16 after employees at the T-REX Restaurant in Disney Springs noticed the child left alone and became concerned for their well-being. Eventually, employees contacted law enforcement who were able to track down the woman.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Celebrate National Kitten Day by adopting or fostering a feline

Sunday, July 10 is National Kitten Day, making this weekend an excellent reason to adopt or foster a kitten or cat. Because this is kitten season, there are many kittens looking for good homes at Sumter County Animal Services. In most cases, kittens stay with their mother until they are...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Place
Sydney
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala family business of more than 60 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One family business is going on more than 60 years of serving the state from its headquarters in Ocala. In this week's weekly buzz, we'll tell you why Florida Metal Building Services continues to stay true to its Marion County roots. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager nabbed in golf cart DUI near recreation center asks to be let off with a warning

A Villager nabbed on a driving under the influence charge while at the wheel of a golf cart wanted law enforcement to let her off with a warning. Donna Frances Hansen, 62, of the Village of Chatham, was driving the golf cart at about 7 p.m. Saturday on Mulberry Lane near the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center when she swerved into another vehicle's lane of traffic and almost hit the curb, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The other person stopped to see if Hansen needed assistance and discovered the New York native was apparently under the influence. There was an alcoholic beverage in the center console of the golf cart.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident says noisy planes are affecting sleep

It's not fair for hundreds of Weirsdale residents to be cheated out of sleep on weekdays, weekends, and holidays so a Love's Landing wannabe World War II flying ace can play dive bomber over our homes on a regular basis. Some people are ill, some work night shifts,...
MARION COUNTY, FL

