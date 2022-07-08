ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laingsburg, MI

Greater Laingsburg Recyclers holding recycling drop-off Saturday

By WILX News 10
WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Need to get rid of your recycling? Residents of all communities can get their goods recycled Saturday. The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers are collecting items from 9 a.m. to 1...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

Someone Was Living at Lansing’s Old Coal Loader

This old abandoned coal loader still stands over the Grand Trunk Railroad, on the outskirts of Crego Park, off N. Aurelius Road in Lansing. It was built in 1925 between Lansing and East Lansing by the Ogle Construction Company. Some curious explorers discovered what appears to be the remains of...
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

To restore lakes drained after 2020 flood, two Michigan counties will weigh pricey 30-year payment plan

CORRECTIONS: Gladwin and Midland county commissioners will vote on special assessment proposals that would cost Midland and Gladwin county lakeside property owners an average $180 annually from 2022-24. A previous version of this report inaccurately reported other homeowners in both counties could pay for the special assessment proposals. The boards...
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laingsburg, MI
Local
Michigan Society
WLNS

Jackson Co. barn fire leaves couple with unsolved power concerns

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—For more than forty years Joanne Darling’s called a Rives Junction farm home, but an April barn fire changed her life.  “It burned the pole and took out the electricity,” said Darling. Power that months later is still not fully restored. She’s calling on Consumers Energy for help. Darling says two days […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
UPI News

Two alligator sightings reported in southwest Michigan river

July 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its nature center was closed to the public "until further notice" after two reports of alligator sightings in a river. Albion College said its Whitehouse Nature Center, located near the college's campus in Albion, was closed all day Sunday due to a potential danger.
ALBION, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bags#Milk Jugs#Hp Electronics#Dental Care Products
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Vacant house being remodeled burns in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A fire at a vacant house undergoing renovations resulted in more than $50,000 damage Saturday evening. At 6:57 p.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 20 Maryland Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from inside the house.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Building fire in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township and Swartz Creek Fire Departments responded to a building fire in Flint Township. The call came in around 3:18 a.m. Monday morning, for a KFC on Corunna Rd. Fire was seen shooting through the roof. The fire was put out quickly, with most...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
MLive

Cinnamom Bakery adds drive-thru window in move to new location

GRAND BLANC TWP, MI -- Fans of the old-fashioned, homemade cinnamon rolls at Cinnamom’s Bakery will now be able to pick them up on the go. The bakery is moving its storefront location from a plaza near Perry Road and Belsay Road to the corner of East Maple Avenue and Saginaw Road in Grand Blanc Township.
GRAND BLANC, MI
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Marshall, MI USA

I’ve never heard of #IFAQH, but what a great idea!. A few years ago I noticed that when I’m particularly stressed about something, I’ll find a heart shaped “whatever” WHILE I’m dwelling or worrying about what’s going on…it has been something in nature shaped like a heart, or a felt or paper heart on the ground…today was no different! Worried about my dogs health (his heart!) while out on a very short walk, I see something twirling around in a shrub…I pick up litter as we walk so thought it was a wrapper stuck in the shrub. Nope, just a heart reminding me to not stress over things 💚
MARSHALL, MI
WILX-TV

$63 million in US funding improvements to 3 Michigan airports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Michigan airports will have $63 million in federal funding for improvements. It’s part of a package that includes nearly $1 billion in grants to expand capacity at US airport terminals. These improvements are aimed at improving energy efficiency, promoting competition and providing easier access for individuals with disabilities. The infrastructure law, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is an investment in US infrastructure that is intended to rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, upgrade and expand public transit, modernize the nation’s ports and airports, improve safety and address the climate crisis.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy