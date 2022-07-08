Greater Laingsburg Recyclers holding recycling drop-off Saturday

I’ve never heard of #IFAQH, but what a great idea!. A few years ago I noticed that when I’m particularly stressed about something, I’ll find a heart shaped “whatever” WHILE I’m dwelling or worrying about what’s going on…it has been something in nature shaped like a heart, or a felt or paper heart on the ground…today was no different! Worried about my dogs health (his heart!) while out on a very short walk, I see something twirling around in a shrub…I pick up litter as we walk so thought it was a wrapper stuck in the shrub. Nope, just a heart reminding me to not stress over things 💚

MARSHALL, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO