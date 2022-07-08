ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New jobs, critical supply: Montgomery County seeks federal support of $90M Nyrstar plant expansion

By Jimmy Settle, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago

The Montgomery County Commission is expected to ask Tennessee’s Congressional delegation to support a $90 million Nyrstar Zinc plant expansion supporting germanium and gallium recovery.

The measure is set to go before commissioners for a vote Monday at 6 p.m. at the historic courthouse commission chambers.

Germanium and gallium have been classified as "critical minerals" by two separate U.S. executive orders.

NEW JOBS: Weapons manufacturer bringing 34 jobs to Clarksville in $840,000 investment

The federal government, a key consumer of germanium-dependent equipment and technology, is working to secure the domestic supply and protect supply chains of both minerals, says the county’s resolution.

Currently, the U.S. relies heavily on China for its supply of both products, and rapidly-rising demand for germanium and gallium worldwide “will continue to affect the global supply landscape,” says the resolution.

Global demand for germanium is forecast to increase 37% by 2025, and rising demand for electronics is expected to be a primary driver of that growth, in addition to an increase in the use of infrared and optical cable, particularly in the roll-out of 5G mobile device networks.

Officials say consumption of gallium is predicted to increase by 90% in the next three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbu3B_0gZLSE8B00

The county’s resolution states that Middle Tennessee is the only location in the continental U.S. where germanium and gallium can be sourced. However, germanium and gallium produced in the U.S. currently must be exported for processing.

“The proposed Nyrstar germanium and gallium recovery and processing plant in Clarksville would ensure domestic sourcing and production of two critical minerals required for a range of specialized technologies developed and deployed by the federal government and U.S. tech industries,” the county resolution asserts.

The project would also increase the company's recovery and production levels of zinc, another federally designated critical mineral, the county added.

Nyrstar Clarksville is a major zinc refinery, located in Cumberland Heights.

The Clarksville facility would use state-of-the-art technology to reclaim germanium and gallium by processing the residue in Nyrstar's production ponds. This process recovers germanium and gallium in dioxide form, and, after processing, the minerals can be used to create finished products.

It is estimated that 40 metric tons of germanium and 30 metric tons of gallium could be obtained from all three of Nyrstar's operations in Tennessee, which is equivalent to about 15% and 7% of global production of these materials, respectively.

“Most importantly,” says the resolution, the proposed Clarksville facility would produce as much as 80% of the nation’s germanium and gallium needs, “thus enhancing national security, and the project has the

potential to stimulate domestic manufacturing of finished products that the U.S. currently imports from China.”

The project feasibility study indicates that germanium and gallium produced in Tennessee would be resilient to commodity price volatility, providing further assurance of domestic supply-chain security.

The proposed Clarksville plant is estimated to create 25-30 jobs during the construction phase and 20 full-time on-site positions once it is operational, in addition to supporting the current 600 employees at all three Tennessee Nystar sites.

Thus far, Nyrstar has borne the research and development and engineering costs for this estimated $90 million project.

Local officials say the federal government's support is now required to secure the initial capital investment and help move the project into its construction phase.

The Clarksville City Council late last week adopted a companion resolution of support for the project, paired with what will appear on the county’s agenda Monday.

Reach Jimmy Settle at jimmysettle@theleafchronicle.com or 931-245-0247. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to TheLeafChronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: New jobs, critical supply: Montgomery County seeks federal support of $90M Nyrstar plant expansion

