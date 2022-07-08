ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

James Edward Mahaffey

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Edward Mahaffey, 74, known to everyone as “Ed”, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Monday June 27th 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents James Raymond and Etta Eileen Mahaffey and his brother David Lee...

www.villages-news.com

Obituaries
