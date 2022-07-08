ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flyers acquire defenseman DeAngelo from Carolina

By Wayne Fish
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6OG0_0gZLS69c00

MONTREAL – True to his word, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher filled a vacancy on his team’s defenseman by acquiring Sewell, N.J. native Tony DeAngelo from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

The Flyers also acquired Carolina’s seventh-round (220th overall) pick in this year’s draft.

In return, the Flyers sent their fourth-round pick (101st overall) in this year’s draft; a conditional third-round pick in 2023 and a second-round pick in 2024.

After the trade, DeAngelo was signed to a two-year, $10-million contract.

The Flyers have been looking to fill a void left by the trade of Justin Braun to the New York Rangers late last season.DeAngelo, 26, was a first-round pick of Tampa Bay in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He played one season for the Arizona Coyotes, then went to the New York Rangers for four seasons.

The right-hand shot DeAngelo (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) has played in 270 NHL games with 34 goals and 157 points.This past season with the Hurricanes, DeAngelo posted 10 goals/51 points.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy