Flyers acquire defenseman DeAngelo from Carolina

MONTREAL – True to his word, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher filled a vacancy on his team’s defenseman by acquiring Sewell, N.J. native Tony DeAngelo from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

The Flyers also acquired Carolina’s seventh-round (220th overall) pick in this year’s draft.

In return, the Flyers sent their fourth-round pick (101st overall) in this year’s draft; a conditional third-round pick in 2023 and a second-round pick in 2024.

After the trade, DeAngelo was signed to a two-year, $10-million contract.

The Flyers have been looking to fill a void left by the trade of Justin Braun to the New York Rangers late last season.DeAngelo, 26, was a first-round pick of Tampa Bay in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He played one season for the Arizona Coyotes, then went to the New York Rangers for four seasons.

The right-hand shot DeAngelo (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) has played in 270 NHL games with 34 goals and 157 points.This past season with the Hurricanes, DeAngelo posted 10 goals/51 points.