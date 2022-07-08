ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau man hiking in White Sands National Park in New Mexico found dead

By Associated Press
Wausau Daily Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybm6Q_0gZLRnrh00

ALAMOGORDO, N.M.  — A 27-year-old Wausau hiker who disappeared while visiting White Sands National Park has been found dead, authorities said Friday.

New Mexico state police and officials at the southern New Mexico park reported that rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaard on Wednesday after a search was initiated over the holiday weekend. A military helicopter and state and federal officers helped with the effort.

Utegaard's car had been parked at the Alkali Flats Trail for two days. His body was found about 2 miles northeast of the trail.

State Police Officer Ray Wilson said there didn't appear to be any foul play and that Utegaard had a backpack and water bottles with him.

Utegaard’s family told authorities in New Mexico that he was on a cross country trip alone.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with expenses.

Several people have died among the white sand dunes over the years, and park officials Friday warned again about the dangers of hiking in extreme temperatures as there is no shade or water along any of the trails at the park. It was exactly one year ago that a hiker from northern New Mexico was found dead at the park.

The Alamogordo Daily News contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Wausau man hiking in White Sands National Park in New Mexico found dead

