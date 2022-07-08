ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lis Smith details how ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo became ‘America’s a–hole’

By Zach Williams
New York Post
 3 days ago

Political strategist Lis Smith lashes into former boss Andrew Cuomo in a new book as a Nicorette-chomping “a–hole” who ruined the lives of his staffers after letting national fame get to his head — and even used a black-face tainted fellow Democrat as a guidepost for survival.

“America’s governor was quickly turning into America’s a–hole,” Smith bluntly assesses in an excerpt published by Politico of her 304-page tome, “Any Given Tuesday.”

The book details Smith’s work with Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace last August, from her work on his 2018 reelection campaign to his desperate attempts to survive multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

An accusation by a state trooper revealed in the bombshell report by state Attorney General Letitia James was a final straw for Smith and other Cuomo insiders who had believed his denials.

“Even after the fateful call when we’d told him that his career was ‘over,’ he tried to press on. He called each of us individually to ask our opinions, seeking a sympathetic ear or some way out of the situation he found himself in. He didn’t find one.

Political strategist Lis Smith excoriated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo for attempting to cover up his sexual harassment behavior.
Former CNN host Chris Cuomo was blasted for secretly advising his brother Andrew on addressing his sexual harassment allegations.

“The sole exception was former President Bill Clinton,” Smith writes.

Cuomo – who Smith said chomped a “never-ending stream of Nicorette” in his final days as governor – announced that he would resign just days later, a dramatic fall for a three-term governor once celebrated for his handling of COVID-19 the year before.

Gov love from self-described Cuomosexuals, whispers of a dark-horse run for the presidency and an Emmy award for his once-celebrated briefings likely went to his head, according to Smith, a longtime operative who has also worked with Bill de Blasio, Pete Buttigieg and others.

New York state AG Letitia James announced her team’s findings into Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations on August 3, 2021.
Cuomo invited celebrity guests Chris Rock and Rosie Perez during a COVID-19 briefing at the Madison Square Boys and Girls club in Flatbush, Brooklyn on May 28, 2020.

“He started to feel his oats. Just four months into the pandemic, he signed a multimillion-dollar book deal with Random House to tout his leadership lessons during the pandemic. It was the height of hubris,” Smith wrote.

But Smith and others nonetheless helped Cuomo try to weather a series of political storms in 2021 that included the sexual misconduct accusations, a cover-up of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents and more.

“Politics is filled with cut-and-run artists — soulless social climbers who cling to elected officials when they’re popular, then disappear the second they’re not. I never wanted to be one of those people,” Smith writes in the book.

The Post highlighted Cuomo’s getaway at Albany’s Executive Mansion while Albany Democrats mulled an impeachment inquiry.
Smith claims former President Bill Clinton defended Cuomo even after his sexual misconduct behavior was exposed.
Smith described the ex-gov as a “cut-and-run” artist.

Former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a fellow Democrat who had been accused of wearing black face years before, provided an example of a politician who had survived a seemingly career-ending scandal.

“The decision was made. Cuomo would ‘Northam it.’ He called for due process and authorized the New York attorney general’s office to conduct an independent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations,” Smith writes.

A spokesman for Cuomo did not respond to a request for comment.

Fans of Cuomo were dubbed was “Cuomosexuals.”
Andrew Cuomo grew famous for holding COVID-19 briefings with his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo during the pandemic.
Smith asserts Cuomo thought he could’ve escaped from his sexual harassment allegations.
Chris Cuomo was fired after his brother Andrew resigned.

Cuomo’s downfall led to collateral damage for a people around him, including his brother Chris, who eventually lost his job as a CNN host following revelations of his role as an informal advisor to his gubernatorial bro.

“Say what you will about Andrew Cuomo, but he died as he lived: with zero regard for the people around him and the impact his actions would have on them,” she writes.

