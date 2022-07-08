More than a dozen families sign on to lawsuit alleging ME's office mishandled autopsies

A South Texas law firm representing more than a dozen families notified Nueces County on Thursday of pending civil litigation, accusing the county's embattled medical examiner's office of negligence and mishandling autopsies of the families' relatives.

The law firm, Gowan and Elizondo, filed its first claim on behalf of a Corpus Christi mother in May. This week's notice, which names 15 family members with similar claims about the office, represents a significant expansion of the coming lawsuit, which will seek damages from the county.

Similar legal notices precede the actual filing of a lawsuit and usually request the prospective defendant to preserve pertinent records. No civil lawsuit concerning the medical examiner's office was pending as of Friday.

"Imagine the anguish you as a parent would have experienced over the protracted period of months our clients endured at the negligent acts and omissions of the Medical Examiners Office and those responsible for hiring those employees," the three-page notice obtained by the Caller-Times reads. "We welcome the opportunity for the leadership of the Nueces County Commissioners Court to address and remedy this long-term problem within its control and authority. Our clients and this community expect no less."

The notice was addressed to Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales and hand-delivered to her office. In a text message to the Caller-Times on Thursday, Canales confirmed it was received but said she had not had the chance to read it.

The notice comes months after a criminal probe by the Nueces County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers, the investigative arm of the Department of Public Safety, has resulted in the arrests of three employees of the medical examiner's office: Dr. Adel Shaker , the former chief medical examiner; Dr. Sandra Lyden , Shaker's deputy chief medical examiner; and an office administrator.

The bulk of the charges faced by the trio relate to whether Lyden was licensed by the Texas Medical Board to practice and their alleged attempts to hide that information from criminal investigators.

Notable names among the 15 in the legal notice are Tammy Gonzales, whose 38-year-old son went missing and was later found dead in a Southside storm drain in June 2020, and Maria Krauskopf, a Port Aransas mother whose 22-year-old son died in December.

The Caller-Times obtained autopsy records for both. Tammy Gonzales' son, Joseph "Joey" Gonzales, was autopsied by Shaker. The autopsy for Krauskopf's son, Elliott Hight, was performed by Lyden.

Dave Johnson, a private investigator for Gowan and Elizondo, said calls to the law office began coming in the wake of the arrests and the subsequent news coverage by local media.

"We just want justice for the 15 families that we represent and, just as important, we want to make sure that this never happens to anybody else," Johnson told the Caller-Times on Thursday. "People would call and you could hear it in their voice and they would say, 'The same thing happened to me.'"

The May notice for Tamara Gonzales said the county was liable for a "negligent and unnecessary delay" in the finalization and communication of the autopsy report and accused the county of not performing "any background investigation" of personnel hired to work in the office.

On Wednesday, the Nueces County Commissioners Court approved a separation agreement with the former chief medical examiner, Dr. Adel Shaker, who performed the autopsies for some of the plaintiffs' family members.

The court voted 3-2 in favor of the agreement, with commissioners Robert Hernandez and Joe A. Gonzalez voting against it. Canales and commissioners John Marez and Brent Chesney voted to approve the agreement.

The Caller-Times submitted open records request seeking a copy of Shaker's separation agreement. It was not provided as of Friday.

In a text message to the Caller-Times, Chesney on Friday said the separation agreement between the county and Shaker paid for his accumulated vacation and sick leave. He said it also included advance pay for hours Shaker will work to complete his autopsy reports.

"There were no additional dollars paid," Chesney wrote.

The Caller-Times on Thursday reached out to all five members of the Commissioners Court for comment on the separation agreement vote and more information via phone call and text message. Hernandez, Gonzalez and Marez did not respond as of Friday afternoon.

Legal experts told the Caller-Times the criminal investigation and its findings could negatively impact cases for which the office performed autopsies.

County emails obtained by the Caller-Times last month indicate investigators seized more than 900 case files from the office — a significant expansion of the first seizure of more than 30 case files associated with Lyden. Questions sent via email to Nueces County prosecutors were not answered Friday.

Last month, District Attorney Mark Gonzalez declined to answer questions about the 900-plus case files and the potential impact of the criminal investigations associated with those cases. In February, he told KRIS 6 News regarding Lyden's cases that "I can only say that any autopsy could potentially be compromised."

The criminal investigation has had ramifications outside of the arrests, resignations and coming civil litigation. The Commissioners Court, in the wake of the arrests, asked county staff to reassess the employment policies and hiring practices, including the role of the human resources office and whether to require criminal background checks for key positions.

In May, the Commissioners Court approved an amended employment contract for the county's next chief medical examiner, Austin pathologist Dr. Timothy Fagen, who is leaving a position at the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.

Fagen, who was the second candidate the Commissioners Court made an offer to, originally declined to take the position. However, an increased base salary of $500,000 and additions to the employment contract led Fagen to reconsider the offer. Fagen's first day is July 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

