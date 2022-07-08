ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police incident that led to dog killing sparks social media outrage

By Daniel Larlham Jr., Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago
On Wednesday morning, Lebanon City police were alerted to a stray dog around the area of Tiffany Lane.

Jacklyn Shughart, who identified herself as the owner of the 16-month-old shepherd mix named Gunner, said on Facebook that he was let out of her backyard by an unknown person.

Lebanon City Police Chief Todd Breiner said in a news release Friday that officers responding to the scene attempted to contact the Lebanon County Humane Society and the PA Dog Warden for assistance, but neither were available. Police also attempted to identify the dog to no avail.

After roughly an hour of trying to capture Gunner, the three responding officers attempted to use a catch pole to secure him. The pole has a loop around the end to restrain the dog by its neck. Those officers then decided to tase Gunner, in an attempt to incapacitate him. This eventually allowed the police to loop the catch pole around Gunner’s head.

Police say that the catch pole became loose because of Gunner’s aggressive behavior. They said he was biting the pole while two officers were attempting to control him.

In a video taken of the incident and posted on Facebook, Gunner can be seen biting and pawing at the catch pole. The dog was also wagging his tail and barking at the officers. Shughart confirmed that the dog in the video was Gunner.

"As a last resort the officers regrettabl(y) shot the dog one time in order to prevent complete escape from the catch pole and to protect officers and the public from endangerment," Breiner said in the news release.

In the video, Gunner can be seen lying down in the grass moments before an officer shot him. After the shot was fired, Gunner stopped moving and barking.

Breiner said that police are conducting a routine internal investigation on what happened.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media since the day it occurred. That outrage was only fueled more after the publication of the video. Many online are now demanding justice for Gunner, claiming that he didn't look to be aggressive.

Two people on Facebook have created a dog walk event in memory of Gunner slated for Sunday at 2:30 p.m., beginning at Monument Park.

Since more information has come out about the incident, Shughart has made multiple posts to her Facebook, where she denounced the way the officers handled the situation.

Shughart declined to comment further on the incident.

Police are asking for assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for opening the gate.

Comments / 5

 

abc27 News

Walk to remember Lebanon dog shot by police

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — People in Lebanon gathered Sunday to remember the late dog Gunner. Lebanon Police shot and killed Gunner on July 6 after he wandered out of one yard and into another. Not only people turned out for the walk. Community members also brought their own dogs out, walking just over a mile […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

lebtown.com

GoFundMe campaign launched to help family of slain dog with legal expenses

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched on behalf of the family whose dog, Gunner, was shot and killed July 6 by a Lebanon city police officer. The 1-year-old rescue dog, a German shepherd mix, was released from his family’s property, apparently as a prank by a passerby. Lost, the dog wandered into the backyard of another city property, where the resident called police to collect the stray dog and take it to a shelter. Instead, three officers tased the dog, captured it using a catch pole and, once it was lying on the ground, fatally shot it.
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Video released of Lebanon Police officer-dog shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon Police say an officer shot a dog after it got loose in an area of Lebanon on Wednesday, July 6. According to Lebanon City Police, at around 10:26 a.m. police were called to a residence on Tiffany Lane when a caller stated a stray dog was found in their backyard. Police say the dog had wandered out of one yard and into another.
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Police shoot rescue dog in Lebanon yard; now, the dog’s owner wants to know why

Jacklyn Shughart wants to understand why a Lebanon city police officer shot and killed her 15-month-old dog. The Lebanon woman said she isn’t trying to “bash the cops” and realizes she might not know the full story yet, but she knows that her 1-year-old pup Gunner – who had escaped from her yard earlier Wednesday morning – was restrained and wagging his tail when an officer drew his sidearm and fatally shot the dog in the head.
LEBANON, PA
