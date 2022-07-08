ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

DPS, House panel seek release of hallway video in Uvalde shooting; DA says no

By Chuck Lindell, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nc9pu_0gZLRSHK00

A special Texas House committee investigating the deadly attack at Robb Elementary School wants the public to be able to view 77 minutes of videotape showing the law enforcement response from the hallway outside the classrooms where 19 students and two teachers were killed May 24.

The Department of Public Safety wants to release the video as well, saying it would promote transparency without interfering with ongoing investigations.

The sticking point, according to DPS officials, is Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee, who objected to releasing the video and instructed the DPS to keep it confidential.

"As the individual with authority to consider whether any criminal prosecution should result from events in Uvalde, we are guided by her professional judgment regarding the potential impact of releasing the video," Freeman Martin, DPS deputy director of homeland security operations, said in a Friday letter to the committee's chairman, Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock.

Police response to Uvalde shooting part of ongoing investigations

The long delay in confronting the gunman has been a key part of investigations into the law enforcement response by state lawmakers, the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Burrows had asked Martin to allow the committee to publish the video as part of its upcoming report on the shooting, noting in a letter sent Thursday that he needed written permission to do so after signing a nondisclosure agreement with the DPS.

Martin said the state police agency agreed that the video should be released.

The video ends moments before officers entered the classroom and shot the gunman to death, contains no images of children and is limited to showing "the law enforcement response up to the moment of the breach," Martin told Burrows.

"We do not believe its public release would harm our investigative efforts. In fact, releasing this video would assist us in providing as much transparency as possible to the public without interfering with the investigation," Martin wrote.

Busbee, who did not respond to a request for comment on the DPS letter, also insisted that Uvalde officials refrain from discussing details of the shooting to avoid impeding the investigation, prompting Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and other city leaders to express frustration as families of victims continue to press for details.

In a written statement Friday, McLaughlin said the city of Uvalde "overwhelmingly supports the release" of the 77-minute hallway video, adding that it "is likely to bring clarity to the public, to the families of victims and survivors."

The three-member House investigative committee has questioned 36 witnesses, all in private to promote frank discussions, and it has another private meeting set for Monday at the Capitol. Its report on the shooting is expected to be released toward the end of July.

Also Friday, McLaughlin issued a separate written statement disputing a recent report that said police missed chances to quickly end the massacre at Robb Elementary.

The mayor took issue with a report on law enforcement decisions by the San Marcos-based Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, which conducts active shooter training for police. The critique said that a Uvalde police officer, armed with a rifle, watched the gunman walk toward the school but did not fire while waiting for permission from a supervisor to shoot. The supervisor "either did not hear or responded too late," the report said.

McLaughlin said no Uvalde officer saw the gunman outside the school or had an opportunity to fire on the shooter.

"A Uvalde Police Department officer saw someone outside but was unsure of who he saw and observed children in the area as well," he said. "Ultimately, it was a coach with children on the playground, not the shooter."

McLaughlin also repeated prior criticism of the release of "piecemeal" information about the shooting, calling it a disservice to families of the shooting victims.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Gov. Abbott to look into APD funding

Governor Greg Abbott said his office will look into the Austin Police Department funding to determine if "they are in violation of the law [he signed] that will defund cities that defund law enforcement." The Austin Police Association tweeted that APD officers worked several violent crimes and injuries Saturday and...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Abbott says he will ‘look into’ Austin’s record-high police budget

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a tweet Saturday evening stating he will “look into” the funding of Austin Police Department to see if it violates a 2021 law, which penalizes Texas cities if they are found to have reduced their law enforcement budget. The City of Austin approved a record $443 million […]
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Inside a Uvalde Classroom: A Taunting Gunman and 78 Minutes of Terror

UVALDE, Texas — The first shots came from the hallway outside the classroom. Arnulfo Reyes, a fourth grade teacher at Robb Elementary School, quickly remembered the active shooter training he had rehearsed so many times and told his 11 students to lie under their desks and “act like you are asleep.”
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Uvalde County, TX
KVUE

Texas leader's new plan calls for armed guards in all school cafeterias

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: See this full report Monday during KVUE Midday and KVUE News at 6 p.m. A new plan aimed at protecting students from school shootings is raising questions and a few eyebrows. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller wants to hire armed guards for school cafeterias....
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas DPS investigating fatal crash on I-45 service road

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-45 service road, half a mile South of Madisonville. Authorities say the crash occurred around 3 a.m. Friday. According to officials, a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling northbound when it struck...
MADISONVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Burrows
Person
Busbee
kgns.tv

Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - “President Biden was warned in advanced that reduced border enforcement would lead to dire consequences”. These were the exact words that Governor Greg Abbott said after signing the Executive Order on Thursday, July 7th, that allows the Texas Department of Public Safety or DPS and the State’s National Guard members to arrest and transport migrants back to the border.
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dps#Homeland Security#Texas House#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#The Texas Rangers
freightwaves.com

Texas man sentenced for selling $215K worth of fraudulent CDLs

A Texas man who issued fraudulent commercial driver’s licenses netting $215,000 while he worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been sentenced to two years in prison, according to a news release. Alonzo Blackman, 68, of San Antonio, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of conspiracy...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Newsweek

Texas Faces Rolling Blackouts as ERCOT Warns Not to Use Major Appliances

Texans have been asked to conserve power amid a heatwave on Monday as the state's power grid operator warned of potential rolling blackouts. The state faces a "potential reserve capacity shortage with no market solution available" on Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said in an operations message on its website Sunday night.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

“Texas Utility Help” program seeks applicants to pay off utility bills

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) launched a statewide program called Texas Utility Help, to help low-income homeowners and renters with their energy and water bills. According to Texas Electricity Ratings, during the summer, the average electricity bill in Texas ranges about $154 per month. As prices continue […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy