Dayton, OH

Riverview Ave. shooting victim ID’d, no suspect found

By Sarah Bean
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Dayton on Wednesday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1700 block of Riverview Avenue on reports of a shooting. Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 21-year-old Justin Brown suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police have not released any suspect information. This incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

