CEA files unfair labor practice charge, children of immigrants go to summer camp,

By Michael Lee, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Happy Monday!

After last week's hot, humid and stormy weather, I'm lucky to have moved to a different part of Columbus that has not just one, but two ice cream shops within walking distance. Here's to hoping this week's weather isn't as erratic, but there's no guarantee living in Ohio.

Speaking of last week, it was somewhat of a quiet week when it came to our education coverage, but it doesn't mean that there weren't some stories that stood out. Here's what you may have missed.

Review session: On Friday afternoon, the Columbus Education Association announced that they would be filing an unfair labor practice charge to the State Employment Relations Board against Columbus City Schools.

In a release, the union alleged that the district had illegally reassigned educators in the district's Project Connect program — a program that provides services to homeless students and their families — which resulted in those employees losing their union status.

"We believe we are within our right to file this (charge) because we feel the district is in violation of Ohio Revised Code in making this decision to destabilize this particular position and essentially devalue the work that these professionals do," CEA spokesperson Regina Fuentes told the Dispatch.

This comes after the CEA rallied outside of a board meeting on June 21, when they had heard the board reworked the job descriptions of those employees without talking to the union first.

At the time, the district responded that it had "created new employment classifications within the classified civil service" — academic youth support advocates and a student services program coordinator — to provide "non-instructional support for homeless students and their families." It added that students will not be receiving any lesser services than before.

Fuentes added that after the board officially went through with its decision to rework the employees' job descriptions on July 1, the union officially decided to file the unfair labor practice complaint.

