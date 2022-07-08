ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Raptors Sweep Owlz in Friday Doubleheader

By Brad James
hebervalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREELEY, Colo.-Friday, the Ogden Raptors swept the Northern Colorado Owlz 12-2 and 11-0 at Jackson Field in a Pioneer League doubleheader. The doubleheader was rescheduled from Thursday as lightning...

hebervalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

 

hebervalleyradio.com

Bees Down River Cats Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY-Magneuris Sierra homered and Matt Thaiss (RBI triple) and Jack Mayfield (RBI single) also came up with key contributions in the crucial 7th Inning as the Salt Lake Bees downed Sacramento 11-6 Sunday in the series finale at Smith’s Ballpark. The Bees led 6-5 after five and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
denverbroncos.com

Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The following statement was released Monday from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group. "We're pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group. A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. She is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver for both college and graduate school. Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization."
ENGLEWOOD, CO
1230 ESPN

Windsor’s New Sports Complex Inks Deal With Biker Jim’s

Northern Colorado's brand-new premium multi-sports complex just signed a hot partnership with a popular Colorado hot dog eatery. Windsor's Future Legends Complex will soon be home to Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs, a Denver-based hot dog eatery that has been featured on shows like CBS’ The Talk and Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations, and whose products can be found at various Colorado sports/entertainment venues such as Coors Field, Red Rocks, Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, and Levitt Pavilion.
WINDSOR, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver hits triple digits, breaks record high

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday’s heat has written itself into the history books. A new record high has been broken for July 9 as Denver International Airport hit 100 degrees. The Pinpoint Weather Team has been forecasting a balmy weekend as temperatures were expected to hit the triple-digit mark. Denver and parts of northeastern Colorado are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Woman killed by falling rock in Colorado

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a woman described as a climber was killed over the weekend when they were struck by a falling rock south of Estes Park. A report was received around noon on Saturday of an accident in the area of Lily Lake, off Twin Sisters Trail. Few details have been released aside from that the case is being investigated as an 'unattended' death and that the woman was declared deceased at the scene.
ESTES PARK, CO
lamarledger.com

In Colorado, markup on homes with a view second only to California

Homes with a scenic view of nature carry a significant premium in their listing price in Colorado, but homes with great city views are actually discounted outside of Denver. Homes with scenic views of nature list at an average price of $1.15 million in Colorado, which is second only to California at $1.17 million, according to a study commissioned by American Home Shield, which provides warranties on homes.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Everything You Need to Know About Denver’s E-Bike Rebate Program

Cycling purists—be they of mountain, gravel, road, or race persuasions—generally agree upon one thing: no motors. Recently, however, that mindset has begun to shift. In the past few years, electronic bikes, known as e-bikes, have become more and more popular on dirt trails and paved lanes across the Centennial State, thanks to their ease of use and because they’re relatively painless to maintain. There’s, of course, another reason why e-bikes are gaining in popularity locally: The Mile High City is making owning one a lot less expensive.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Extreme heat shines light on Colorado's 'heat islands'

DENVER — At a community pool in the Globeville neighborhood, dozens of families filled the water to cool off from the summer heat. It was a common sight at several spots in the Denver metro Saturday as record-setting heat hit the area. Across town, Kim Yuan-Farrell said something came...
DENVER, CO
skyhinews.com

Why this energy investment rivals that of I-70 and DIA

Colorado will soon embark on a change with few rivals in the last 100 years. Think of the dismantling of geography by construction of Interstate 70 through the tunnels, over Vail Pass, and through Glenwood Canyon. Think of Denver International Airport. Think of the arrival of electricity to farms and small towns in the 1930s and 1940s.
COLORADO STATE

