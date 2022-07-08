ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Jane Matenaer, longtime Milwaukee radio personality, signs off at WTMJ-AM (620)

By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HnrDe_0gZLQaQT00

Jane Matenaer, who has been a presence on Milwaukee radio airwaves since 1984, had her last day on the air at WTMJ-AM (620) Friday.

She told Vince Vitrano on WTMJ's "Wisconsin's Morning News" Friday that she was grateful for the opportunity to say goodbye on the air, which usually doesn't happen in radio.

"In radio, we tend to get disappeared," Matenaer said. " … I've been fired a couple of times, and you never get to say goodbye."

She said she gave her notice to the station a couple of weeks earlier.

While she deflected questions on the air about what she'll do next — she said she's "exploring some options" — Matenaer, 62, told the Milwaukee Business Journal Friday that isn't retiring and plans to stay in the media business.

Matenaer joined WTMJ-AM in 2015 after she was dropped as co-host of the morning show on WLDB-FM (93.3), where he had been since 2010. Before that, she had spent nearly 25 years at WMYX-FM (99.1).

Not long after joining WTMJ, she was named co-host of "Wisconsin's Morning News," hosted at the time by Gene Mueller. When Mueller retired in February 2022 and was replaced by Vitrano, who came to radio from WTMJ-TV (Channel 4), Matenaer went to mid-mornings at the radio station, doing more news and reporting.

Contact Chris Foran at chris.foran@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @cforan12.

Comments / 5

Related
Fox11online.com

String of summer concerts canceled, postponed in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- The Shawn Mendes concert in Milwaukee is just one of several that have been canceled in Wisconsin this summer. Justin Bieber was supposed to perform at this year's Summerfest but it was postponed due to an illness. Carlos Santana was supposed to play in Milwaukee Sunday night but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee honors the life and legacy of Elizabeth "Bo" Black

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee-area community gathered today, on July 9, to celebrate the life and legacy of a Summerfest icon. Elizabeth "Bo" Black died on July 2020, but her memorial service was postponed for two years due to COVID. She presided over Summerfest when it started out as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Family, friends remember Summerfest's Bo Black

MILWAUKEE — Loved ones remembered the woman who helped develop Summerfest into one of Milwaukee's biggest attractions. Elizabeth "Bo" Black was synonymous with the Big Gig. She ran Summerfest for 19 years. One of the people at the memorial Mass on Saturday was retired WISN 12 News anchor Kathy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtmj#Radio Personality#Radio Station#Celebrities#Wldb Fm#Wmyx Fm#Wtmj Tv
QSR magazine

Captain D’s Opens Latest Franchise Store in Milwaukee

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Located at 7320 Good Hope Road, the new restaurant emphasizes Captain D’s accelerated franchise development plans for the Midwest as the brand is set to open multiple locations across the region in the coming years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

An American guitarist is stepping away from the stage

DETROIT (AP) - Carlos Santana has postponed his next six shows after collapsing on stage during a concert on Tuesday, temporarily stepping away from the stage “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.” July concerts in Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas, have been pushed back, Santana’s manager said in a statement.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISN

Loved ones hold memorial fundraiser for Barnacle Bud's server

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends gathered Sunday for a memorial fundraiser for a server at Milwaukee's Barnacle Bud's. Donna Latus suffered a brain aneurysm at the end of June and died this past week. Loved ones gathered Sunday at Gator's Pub to pay their respects and offer support. "Donna...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend toddler with leukemia has Disney dreams

WEST BEND, Wis. - A mission to make a dream come true – that's the goal of a group helping raise money for a West Bend girl battling leukemia. "I got a puppy. His name is Harry," said Claire Schall. If Claire isn't spending time with her poodle puppy,...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee El Rey shootout, 2 killed

A man and two security guards exchanged gunfire at El Rey in Milwaukee Saturday morning. One security guard was killed, identified by family as Anthony Nolden. Family identified the other man killed as Luis Lorenzo. They said he had no reason to steal and was profiled for wearing a mask and having a backpack.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Hot Shop Glass

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- A wonderful business in Racine has created an entire community-based glass blowing facility. It all happens inside a former stable in the downtown area. Co-owner and Artist Amanda Paffrath joined us in studio to talk about Hot Shop Glass. It's one of the hottest businesses...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha fireworks remember parade attack victims

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A rescheduled Fourth of July celebration in Waukesha brought people together Saturday night, July 9. Beyond fireworks, there was something else lighting up Lowell Park – "Waukesha Strong" bracelets to remember those who couldn't be there after a different holiday's tragedy. "I’m looking forward to really...
WAUKESHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Weill Center Announces Several New Shows For the Fall Lineup

Several new shows have been announced for the Fall lineup at the Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts. The first of these shows is known as “Late Nite Catechism”. This show is interactive, as a Sister attempts to teach a classroom full of students, which is...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Make believe becomes reality at botanical garden in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58)-- In a land not so far, far away sits a storybook paradise. Bookworm Gardens is a botanical garden inspired by children's books. "Really there's nothing else like this in the world," Director of Education and Community Programming Cate Tinker said. "We're a unicorn. We're very unique."
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy