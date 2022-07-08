Jane Matenaer, longtime Milwaukee radio personality, signs off at WTMJ-AM (620)

Jane Matenaer, who has been a presence on Milwaukee radio airwaves since 1984, had her last day on the air at WTMJ-AM (620) Friday.

She told Vince Vitrano on WTMJ's "Wisconsin's Morning News" Friday that she was grateful for the opportunity to say goodbye on the air, which usually doesn't happen in radio.

"In radio, we tend to get disappeared," Matenaer said. " … I've been fired a couple of times, and you never get to say goodbye."

She said she gave her notice to the station a couple of weeks earlier.

While she deflected questions on the air about what she'll do next — she said she's "exploring some options" — Matenaer, 62, told the Milwaukee Business Journal Friday that isn't retiring and plans to stay in the media business.

Matenaer joined WTMJ-AM in 2015 after she was dropped as co-host of the morning show on WLDB-FM (93.3), where he had been since 2010. Before that, she had spent nearly 25 years at WMYX-FM (99.1).

Not long after joining WTMJ, she was named co-host of "Wisconsin's Morning News," hosted at the time by Gene Mueller. When Mueller retired in February 2022 and was replaced by Vitrano, who came to radio from WTMJ-TV (Channel 4), Matenaer went to mid-mornings at the radio station, doing more news and reporting.

