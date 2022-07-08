ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Lake, MN

August Raymond Sickmann

By Randy
kduz.com
 3 days ago

August Raymond Sickmann, age 84, of Silver Lake, Minnesota, formerly of Arlington, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at...

kduz.com

kduz.com

Diane (Schug) Damuth

Diane (Schug) Damuth, age 52, wife of Todd, of Montrose, Minnesota, formerly of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Gardens in Winsted, Minnesota. Gathering of Family and Friends will be Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 4:00 P.M.- 7:00 P.M. at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America. Prayer Service on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. at the Paul-McBride Chapel in Norwood Young America.
MONTROSE, MN
kduz.com

Francis Pokornowski

Francis Pokornowski, age 93, of rural Cokato, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 11;00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake, Minnesota, with interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:30 followed by a Rosary. Further visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. Arrangements are with the Maresh Funeral Home of Silver Lake.
SILVER LAKE, MN
kduz.com

Woman Dies in Crash Near Willmar

A South Dakota woman died in a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 10:15am on Highway 40 at County Road 7 in St. John’s Township. The State Patrol says a car and a semi collided in the intersection. The Patrol says the passenger in...
WILLMAR, MN
kduz.com

Bird Island Man is Head Lion

(KWLM/Bird Island, MN) A Bird Island man has been elected President of the Lion’s Club International. Brian Sheehan was selected at the Lion’s Club International convention in Montreal June 28th:. Sheehan will serve one year as president before becoming chair of the Lion’s International Foundation. He is...
BIRD ISLAND, MN
kduz.com

Otsego Man Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash

An Otsego man was seriously injured when his motorcycle crashed in Shakopee Sunday evening. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Andrew Sinderman was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Sinderman was traveling Westbound on Scott County Road 101 before entering to Northbound Highway 169...
OTSEGO, MN
kduz.com

Morning Devotional – Jesus Loves Me

Your Monday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Mark McCaleb of Harvest Mission Fellowship of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Jesus Loves Me.”
HUTCHINSON, MN

