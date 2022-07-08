August Raymond Sickmann

Francis Pokornowski, age 93, of rural Cokato, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 11;00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake, Minnesota, with interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:30 followed by a Rosary. Further visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. Arrangements are with the Maresh Funeral Home of Silver Lake.

