OSBI arrests Pryor man for solicitation

PRYOR, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Special Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested 31-year-old Devean Lamar Blake of Claremore, Oklahoma on felony charges related to soliciting sexual contact with a minor.

On June 30, the OSBI ICAC Unit received information from the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office regarding a minor child that had received multiple sexual messages on a social medial platform, according to an OSBI report.

Blake was identified as the suspect associated with the messages. On July 8, Blake was arrested without incident at his place of employment, Thunderbird Youth Academy. Blake was booked into the Mayes County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $100,000 bond for charges of solicitation of a minor, display of material harmful to minors and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crime Act.

The OSBI report voiced their appreciation of support from the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office, the Pryor Police Department and the Oklahoma Military Department with Blake’s arrest.