ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

OSBI arrests Pryor man for solicitation

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dwUFx_0gZLPzHb00

PRYOR, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Special Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested 31-year-old Devean Lamar Blake of Claremore, Oklahoma on felony charges related to soliciting sexual contact with a minor.

On June 30, the OSBI ICAC Unit received information from the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office regarding a minor child that had received multiple sexual messages on a social medial platform, according to an OSBI report.

Blake was identified as the suspect associated with the messages. On July 8, Blake was arrested without incident at his place of employment, Thunderbird Youth Academy. Blake was booked into the Mayes County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $100,000 bond for charges of solicitation of a minor, display of material harmful to minors and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crime Act.

The OSBI report voiced their appreciation of support from the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office, the Pryor Police Department and the Oklahoma Military Department with Blake’s arrest.

Comments / 1

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Charged With Domestic Abuse

A Bartlesville man appeared in Washington County court on Monday after being arrested on Sunday. David Cooper Jr. was charged with one count of domestic assault and battery, a misdemeanor for his alleged role in an incident. According to an affidavit, police responded to a residence on the 6100 block...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, OK
City
Claremore, OK
Claremore, OK
Crime & Safety
Pryor, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Tulsa police arrest man after chase into construction site

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a traffic stop, led to a man jumping from a car and running into a construction site near Greenwood and Archer in downtown Tulsa. Officers say the man had a gun in his waistband but it appears shots were never fired, despite online posts of an active shooter situation.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Claremore man found in different state

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police Department has announced that a missing Claremore man has been located safe in another state. They also offered their thanks to those who provided information in the investigation. Before he was found, Mark Montgomery was last seen on June 30, leaving for work at...
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

Woman Arrested On Multiple Complaints Of Child Endangerment In Tulsa

Tulsa Police arrested a woman on multiple complaints of child endangerment Friday in Tulsa. The suspect Albrinae Shields, had been driving around the apartment complex streets with her three children in the car, according to police. Officers said she had an odor of an alcoholic substance, and she was slurring...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Crime#Police#Violent Crime#Osbi#The Osbi Icac Unit#Thunderbird Youth Academy
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

HOLD MY BEER: Tulsa PD searches for beer thief

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a beer thief. Surveillance cameras captured a man running out of a QuikTrip near Highway 412 and Gilcrease Museum Road last week. After running out the front doors with two packs of Bud Light and a smile on his face, police...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police investigate homicide 44 in 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Lt. Watkins, head of Homicide with the Tulsa Police Department [TPD] says on July 8, officers responded to an east Tulsa homicide call around 7 a.m. near East Admiral Place and South Garnett Road. Christian Amaya Hernandez, also known as Cristian Velasquez, 38 was found dead...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

18-year-old dies after Creek County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 18-year-old died and a 16-year-old is in critical condition after a wreck near Bristow on July 6 around 4:15 p.m. A 19-year-old was driving a 2021 Chevy Tahoe with passengers Abreanna Proberts, 18, and a 16-year-old. A woman driving a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

19-year-old dead after Delaware County collision

KANSAS, Okla. — A 19-year-old man is dead after a fatal collision in Delaware County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). On Saturday night, Lonnie Berridge was southbound on S 590 Rd, near Kansas, Oklahoma. 18-year-old Jaden Jones was Berridge’s passenger. According to OHP, Berridge failed to yield...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Victim, Suspect Identified In Shooting At Tulsa QuikTrip

A woman is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting at a gas station near 61st St. and Highway 169 on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, when officers arrived they found Estrella Mendoza dead in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Police arrested Alexis Flanner, in connection to the shooting. Police say, Flanner is Mendoza's sister-in-law and that there was some kind of argument before the shooting.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Osage County Sheriff's Office search for vehicle burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect. The man was seen driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country van from the residence off North 52nd West Avenue on July 5, according to the sheriff's office. There...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy