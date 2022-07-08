ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93 migrants, 3 stash houses found by El Paso Sector Border Patrol

By Fallon Fischer
KFOX 14
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the El Paso Sector found 93 migrants and three stash houses over the last several days, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On Tuesday, agents received information of possible smuggled migrants being in the Segundo Barrio area...

kfoxtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KFOX 14

Las Cruces police respond to shooting near San Pedro and Colorado

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened after 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of San Pedro and Colorado, according to the Las Cruces police. Las Cruces police stated two people were taken...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Vehicle catches fire in parking lot in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle caught fire in a west El Paso parking lot early Monday morning. This happened in the parking lot of a shopping center along Mesa Street, near Starbucks, at the intersection of Mesa and Sunland Park. A KFOX14/CBS4 photojournalist captured footage of the...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#U S Border Patrol#Immigration Policy#The El Paso Sector#Segundo Barrio#El Paso Station#Cbp#Gmc
KTSM

Parents charged in connection to death of 8-mo baby

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 8-month-old baby was found dead inside an mobile home’s storage room, wrapped in a blanket, and fastened to his car seat. Medical technicians tried to revive the infant prior to transporting him to the hospital but was declared deceased upon arrival. On Saturday 9th, 2022 around 2:04 pm the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso deputies arrest man for unlawful carry

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Sheriff Deputies making a traffic stop found a jar of marijuana and a 9 mm gun in the vehicle. It happened on July 2 at the intersection of Fort Defiance Dr. and Santa Fe Trail in Montana Vista. Verdi Vladimir Miranda, 20, was arrested...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD looking for tips on 3 men who burglarized business

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Friday July 1, three men broke into the Green House Smoke Shop located on Giles. The trio stole merchandise valued at $8,650 and then returned two minutes later to steal more merchandise, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD). On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 4:05 a.m., three […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOX 14

Mobile scavenger hunt game held in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A scavenger hunt was held in El Paso on Monday. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fox Plaza Shopping Center. All you need is your own mobile device and a data connection. Young and old, individuals, families or...
EL PASO, TX
americasvoice.org

Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist “Invasion” Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Former Fort Bliss sergeant sentenced 13 years in prison

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The wife of a soldier says she was raped by her husband’s superior in the military when they were stationed at Fort Bliss back in 2017 but he wasn’t convicted on any charges until years later once more victims of his came forward. Leah Ramirez says Sgt. Randall Hughes raped […]
FORT BLISS, TX
KFOX 14

Topgolf El Paso offering five-day summer academy for kids

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Topgolf El Paso is offering a five-day golf summer academy for children ages 6-12. Students will learn about chipping, putting, full swing, rules and golf etiquette. They will also receive hands-on attention. "The whole thing is to get kids outside. Get them to learn...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road Closures happening the week of July 10th through July 16th

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at varying locations between Transmountain Road and Redd Road each night. All eastbound onramps between Transmountain Road and Redd Road will be closed to all traffic. The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Christopher Smelser jury trial to begin Monday morning

LAS CRUCES, N.M (KFOX14) — The jury trial for the former Las Cruces Police officer Christopher Smelser will begin Monday morning. The trial was delayed several times. Smelser was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Antonio Valenzuela which happened in February of 2020. Smelser has pleaded...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Viva El Paso brings 400 years of local history to the stage

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Four centuries, four cultures, one city. Viva! El Paso an Outdoor Musical Extravaganza tells four centuries of history through song, dance, and drama. This event took place today, Saturday, July 09 at the McKelligon Canyon Theatre a 1,500-seat outdoor theatre. Attendees got to sing...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy