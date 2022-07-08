ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Want to learn how to make kimchi fried rice? Go on Spotify

By Brianna Scott
iowapublicradio.org
 3 days ago

All right. Many of us have, well, at least attempted to cook by following a recipe in a book. But have you ever tried assembling a dish by following a Spotify playlist?. Well, Noah Conk is a designer based in San Francisco. And to share his recipe for kimchi fried rice,...

www.iowapublicradio.org

#Kimchi Fried Rice#Food Drink#Korean
