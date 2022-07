CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WWNY) - Elaine G. Langford, age 90, formerly of Massena, passed away on Monday June 27, 2022 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Charlotte, NC. Arrangements are under the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY. Family and friends may be received on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 11:00 am until the time of the funeral at 1:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. The burial committal will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Norfolk to follow immediately after the funeral service.

MASSENA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO