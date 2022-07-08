Yuengling and Table & Vine raise money for veterans

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the past two months, Table & Vine in West Springfield has collaborated with Yuengling brewery to raise money to help local veterans.

The program is called Lagers for Heroes and has raised almost $1,500. The check was presented on Friday to the Massachusetts VFW Foundation. Yuengling had launched the fundraised to help local vets in need.

Jim Lowe is the Mass and Rhode Island District Manager at Yuengling and he told 22News that the money raised by the store in Massachusetts helps the veterans in Massachusetts.

“One hundred percent of the store raising campaign stays here in Massachusetts and helps local veterans and their families in need. With the economic times we’re facing right now, it’s an amazing year, our best year at Table and Vine,” he said.

The more than $1,400 for veterans in need was raised from early May through the middle of June.

