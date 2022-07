While Tesla is fighting with counting methods over whether it is still the world's largest electric car maker, or did it pass the crown to BYD last quarter, a relative newcomer to the mass-produced EV industry - Volkswagen - may be on the way to surpass them both. Recently, a Bloomberg Intelligence analysis pegged VW as the most likely contender to become the top electric vehicle manufacturer in 2024. Tesla's CEO Elon Musk himself heaped praise to the German automaker's EV strategy in a meeting with Volkswagen execs.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO