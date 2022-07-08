Auburn Man Faces Felonies After Assault, Attempts to Set Building on Fire

Almost a dozen Ithaca businesses reported to police they were burglarized over the weekend. On Monday, the Ithaca Police Department released this updated information:. On July 11, 2022, at about 2:13 AM Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to 312 E Seneca Street, Rosie’s Ice Cream, for a report of a burglary in progress. Responding patrol units were advised that the business owners could see someone in the business in real-time via their security cameras. Police arrived on the scene quickly and found that the suspect had already fled the premises. Evidence of a burglary was located, and it was determined that an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen. After reviewing security footage, it was learned that the actual theft of the cash and initial burglary had occurred closer to 11:30 PM on July 10, 2022. The response by police at 2:13 AM on the 11th was due to a second suspect entering the business at a separate time. It is unknown if the two suspects were working together.

