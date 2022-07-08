Rain ending, dry weather follows and not as hot

Forecast: Today we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps a couple showers out there this afternoon. Outside of that, it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Tonight we'll see an evening shower with more showers/rain filling in overnight. As for tomorrow, we'll start off with some clouds and a little rain, then we'll see partial clearing into the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be sunny, warm and less humid. Expect highs in the low 80s. As for Monday, it will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

