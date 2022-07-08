ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Watershops Pond re-filled and re-stocked for summer

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364nto_0gZLOcgz00
Image courtesy: Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For thousands of Springfield families summer isn’t complete without recreational activities on Watershops Pond.

The pond is also known as Lake Massassoit. Now that it has been filled with millions of gallons of water and restocked with fish, familiar activities have returned to the waterway.

It’s been nearly two years since necessary technical improvements costing fifty million dollars forced the city to empty the lake.

But, it’s back now in all its glory, and as one East Forest park neighbor told 22News, “he can’t wait to go boating again on Watershops Pond.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
moderncampground.com

Prospect Mountain Campground, New Addition to Blue Water Portfolio

Ocean City, Maryland-based outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water continues its rapid expansion by adding Prospect Mountain Campground in Granville, Massachusetts, to its management portfolio. According to a press release, Blue Water is continuing its partnership with real estate developer National Land Lease Capital for property operations. Prospect Mountain Campground is...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
WNAW

What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?

One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WTNH

DEEP: Animal in Woodbridge likely a bobcat

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the animal Woodbridge residents believed was a mountain lion is most likely a bobcat. Woodbridge residents reported seeing a mountain lion to the police department on Friday. One report came in from Salem Road and another on Pease Road. Woodbridge police […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Boating#East Forest
WBEC AM

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

First bomblenazo event held in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first bombplenazo event was held downtown Saturday. The event featured traditional folk lorde music from Puerto Rico as well as artwork, vendors and dancing. The director of the event, Brenda Cepeda, told Western Mass News why she felt the need to hold this in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Local farmers gather to celebrate heritage

On a strip of farmland along the Connecticut River in Holyoke, hundreds gathered to honor the jibaros; the men of the soil-farmers who cultivated the landscape and grew the necessities of life in Puerto Rico.
HOLYOKE, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Beach Party Returns After 2-Year Absence

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Eagle Street Beach Party is returning after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, July 16, weather permitting with the rain date scheduled for Saturday, July 23. The annual beach party has endured many trials and tribulations over the years but has become a local favorite...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WWLP

Brush fire at Quabbin Reservoir Sunday

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A brush fire at the Quabbin Reservoir was put out Sunday morning. According to the Belchertown Fire Department, at around 9:12 a.m. crews were called to the Quabbin off Old Enfield Road for a reported brush fire. Crews from Pelham Fire, DCR district 10, Granby...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy