Stateside Podcast: What West Virginia v. EPA means for Michigan
michiganradio.org
3 days ago
In West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, the Supreme Court ruled to restrict the federal government’s regulatory powers around enforcing the Clean Power Plan. The Clean Power Plan was an Obama era project that intended to shift power plants from using coal to clean energy sources. Stalled in the courts, the...
The Supreme Court dealt a blow to the executive branch’s ability to regulate carbon emissions, effectively insisting that Congress take back its jurisdiction over environmental regulations and muddying the legislative waters in the last crucial weeks of the summer session. The court’s 6-3 decision in West Virginia v. Environmental...
