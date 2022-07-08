ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Stateside Podcast: What West Virginia v. EPA means for Michigan

michiganradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, the Supreme Court ruled to restrict the federal government’s regulatory powers around enforcing the Clean Power Plan. The Clean Power Plan was an Obama era project that intended to shift power plants from using coal to clean energy sources. Stalled in the courts, the...

www.michiganradio.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court EPA decision upends legislative priorities for Democrats

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to the executive branch’s ability to regulate carbon emissions, effectively insisting that Congress take back its jurisdiction over environmental regulations and muddying the legislative waters in the last crucial weeks of the summer session. The court’s 6-3 decision in West Virginia v. Environmental...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Michigan Government
State
West Virginia State
The Associated Press

Judges rule on state abortion restrictions, shape Roe impact

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge on Monday granted a request from Planned Parenthood to delay implementing the state’s trigger law banning most abortions, as implications of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade reverberate nationwide. With the decision, abortion remains legal up to 18 weeks in Utah, which is among a group of states where abortion rights have been thrown into limbo amid the legal and political challenges shaping the post-Roe landscape with states now holding the power to restrict abortion. “What I’m really doing is saying we have serious things to talk about,” Judge Andrew Stone said after granting an injunction delaying the trigger law. He said the status quo should remain in effect until a challenge from the state’s Planned Parenthood affiliate can be heard fully.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Clean Air Act#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Supreme Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy