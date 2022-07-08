ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rick Roberts: TX GOV Greg Abbott on His Executive Order￼

wbap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTX Gov Greg Abbott issued an executive order, the other day,...

www.wbap.com

MySanAntonio

Beto O’Rourke to launch 49-day campaign tour of Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke is going on a 49-day tour of Texas in a major ramp-up of his campaign against Gov. Greg Abbott. The Democratic challenger will hold 70 public events...
KVUE

Texas House committee investigating Uvalde school shooting holds hearing

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, a Texas House committee looking into the deadly mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school will gather at the State Capitol for its next hearing. Uvalde Sheriff Ruben Nolasco will appear before the committee to share his side of how the events surrounding the Robb Elementary School shooting played out. Nolasco will give his testimony behind closed doors via Zoom.
CBS Austin

Gov. Abbott to look into APD funding

Governor Greg Abbott said his office will look into the Austin Police Department funding to determine if "they are in violation of the law [he signed] that will defund cities that defund law enforcement." The Austin Police Association tweeted that APD officers worked several violent crimes and injuries Saturday and...
Newsweek

Texas Faces Rolling Blackouts as ERCOT Warns Not to Use Major Appliances

Texans have been asked to conserve power amid a heatwave on Monday as the state's power grid operator warned of potential rolling blackouts. The state faces a "potential reserve capacity shortage with no market solution available" on Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said in an operations message on its website Sunday night.
KVUE

Texas leader's new plan calls for armed guards in all school cafeterias

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: See this full report Monday during KVUE Midday and KVUE News at 6 p.m. A new plan aimed at protecting students from school shootings is raising questions and a few eyebrows. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller wants to hire armed guards for school cafeterias....
KXAN

Abbott says he will ‘look into’ Austin’s record-high police budget

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a tweet Saturday evening stating he will “look into” the funding of Austin Police Department to see if it violates a 2021 law, which penalizes Texas cities if they are found to have reduced their law enforcement budget. The City of Austin approved a record $443 million […]
americasvoice.org

Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist “Invasion” Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
Reform Austin

Disagreements Between Abbott And Uvalde Mayor Continue

Governor of Texas Greg Abbott still hasn’t answered Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin Jr.’s request to shift the control of a $5 million fund for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde to a state agency. State Senator Ronald Gutierrez and Mayor McLaughlin Jr. wrote...
The 9 major donors backing Beto for Texas Gov

With four months to go until the election for Texas Gov, recent polls show that Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke has a long way to go to catch current Texas Gov Greg Abbott. One of the challenges facing Beto is the funds that Abbott has raised. The latest figures show that Abbott has raised over $45 million in campaign funds, dwarfing the amount raised by Beto, which is $13.2 million.
wbap.com

North Texas Population Growth

NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF) – From January 2021 to January 2022 North Texas grew by more than 155,000 residents. Most of those people moved to Ft. Worth which saw an increase of 22,000 people. Lewisville was second in line with 19,000 and Dallas with 17,000. Collin, Denton, Dallas and Tarrant...
