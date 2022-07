NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Summer is the time to get and explore the world. One group in Noblesville is offering a way for people to do that. In Friday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8’s Alexis Rogers sat down with the board president of the Nickel Plate Express to talk about the historic train ride they’re offering later in July.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO