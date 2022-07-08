ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Adele Get Plastic Surgery? See Her Transformation Photos Through the Years

By Meghan Kelly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago
Shutterstock (2)

Adele has had a gorgeous transformation over the years since releasing her debut album in 2008, but did she ever have plastic surgery done? Keep reading to see if she’s ever commented on the subject.

“I know I look really, really different since you last saw me. But, actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half with me, and this is the half I chose,” the “Hello” singer joked while hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2020.

The 15-time Grammy winner emerged from the coronavirus pandemic with a new look. In total, Adele shed 100 pounds, according to her interviews with American and British Vogue following her major transformation. She credits working out for her weight loss, saying she exercises three times a day.

“I used to cry, but now, I sweat,” Adele captioned an October 2019 Instagram post.

Despite being proud of her epic transformation, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer faced backlash for losing weight from some of her fan base. However, she assured her followers that she is the same Adele she has always been.

“I understand why some women especially were hurt,” she told American Vogue in October 2021. “Visually, I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person. The most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very f–king disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings.”

While much of the singer’s new look can be attributed to her weight loss, some fans were skeptical that there was more to the story, suggesting she had undergone cosmetic procedures.

“She looks great and could easily have achieved this look from the weight loss,” celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Dave E. David, who has not treated Adele, told New Idea of Adele’s transformed appearance in November 2020. “There’s possible tapering of her nose, which could be achieved without a full nose job, and possibly filler and Botox around the eyes and jawline. She was very beautiful before, but who knew she had such symmetric bone structure.”

On July 6, 2022, Adele was heading on a date with boyfriend Rich Paul in Beverly Hills. The singer’s lips looked particularly plumped as the couple were photographed driving to their plans, causing further speculation about if she has gotten work done.

Adele has not publicly discussed receiving plastic surgery, but she’s no stranger to people commentating about her appearance.

“People have been talking about my body for 12 years,” she told Vogue. “They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don’t care. You don’t need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size.”

Keep scrolling to see Adele’s transformation photos.

