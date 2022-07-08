Mt. Sinai invites public to installation of Rabbi Moshe Halfon and free concert

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHEYENNE – Mt. Sinai Congregation of Cheyenne invites the public to the installation of Rabbi Moshe Raphael Halfon at 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, followed by a free concert from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

Rabbi Stephen Booth-Nadav, chaplain at Kavod Senior Life of Denver, will officiate at the service and install Rabbi Halfon, and Dr. Ami Goodman of San Francisco will co-lead the service and concert on Saturday night.

Rabbi Halfon has served Mt. Sinai since August 2021, and moved to Cheyenne from California in January 2022. Leaders of the synagogue will also speak and participate in the service.

The service and the Saturday night concert will bracket a joyous weekend for Mt. Sinai, which not only weathered the pandemic years, but lost their previous rabbi, Larry Moldo, to cancer in 2020.

Rabbi Halfon came to serve Mt. Sinai after a long career as a pulpit rabbi, cantor, chaplain and educator. He was ordained and received a Doctor of Divinity (Honoris Causa) at the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College in Philadelphia, a Masters in Psychology from Temple University, a Bachelor of Arts in Jewish Studies from UCLA, and has studied music, counseling and community organizing for many years.

He is an accomplished guitarist, cantor, percussionist and singer whose album of healing chants, “Let There Be Light,” is used by communities and healers worldwide.

He has lived in Israel; traveled and performed in Spain, Brazil, Italy and Mexico; and speaks and sings in Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Yiddish, Russian and Arabic.

On Saturday, July 16, “Moshe and Ami” will perform Israeli, Yemenite, Sephardic, Yiddish and American folk music, accompanying themselves on guitars, percussion, recorder, and Appalachian dulcimer. They have been a singing duo since they met in Los Angeles in 1974 as students.

While Moshe went on to rabbinical school, Ami (who had studied for the rabbinate), became a physician in San Francisco. Since retiring from his practice, Ami regularly performs, teaches and leads services throughout the Bay Area. They have remained friends for 40 years.

Mt. Sinai’s services are always open to all, and the concert is free.

For more information, contact the Mt. Sinai office at 307-634-3052 or email rabbi@mtsinaicheyenne.org.

