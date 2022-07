This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bordering a wildlife refuge in a tucked away corner of New Fairfield is a barn-like building with a structured dome roof and a surrounding 40 acres of land. But instead of sheltering farm animals or storing produce, the western Connecticut property that's for sale for $1.35 million is the site of one of the best-preserved homes designed by modernist architect Andrew Geller.

NEW FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO