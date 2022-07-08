Man allegedly stole $10,700 from other passengers on flight to Miami

MIAMI, Okla. – A mother sues Miami Public Schools claiming an employee violently grabbed her son and dragged him across a classroom by his head. Kendra Parker is suing the school district on behalf of her son. He attended Washington Elementary School in Miami, Oklahoma, at the time of the incident on October 5, 2020.
A driver that led law enforcement in a vehicle pursuit over the weekend faces no charges. According to a report from the Caney Police Department, the CPD was notified via 911 call of a reckless driver on Highway 75 northbound from Oklahoma. Officers were able to locate that vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated, but the vehicle didn’t stop.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Early Friday morning about 1:45 a.m. a white, 2007 Chevrolet 3500 Flatbed was stolen from an address off of Fountain Road in Jasper County. The bed was converted to a mini dump making the truck very noticeable. Later Friday about 3:45 p.m. the driver and...
GALENA, Kan. — Friday the Galena Police Dept were notified by the Simpson County Mississippi Sheriff’s Office that a female with a federal arrest warrant and an endangered runaway juvenile may be in the Galena area. Galena Police worked closely with the US Marshal Service, South Dakota Unit of Criminal Investigation, and the Simpson County Mississippi Sheriff’s Office in reference...
(KTTS News) — Newton County authorities are looking for a 12-year-old girl and her father who were last seen walking into the woods near Stella. Deputies spent Sunday night looking for Shad Minton and his daughter, Alissa. Minton is homeless and has warrants for his arrest. Authorities say they’re...
JOPLIN, Mo. — Scorching temperatures continue to make a firefighters job even harder. Physical exhaustion can make it even more dangerous. These temperatures do not appear to be going down anytime soon either. KOAM Skywatch Weather shows 90’s all week and over 100° on Saturday. NEOK DELAWARE COUNTY FRIDAY Cowskin Fire utilized 42 firefighters, nine departments, battling a house fire...
Monett, Mo. (KY3) - The family of Sebastian Wormington, the 17-year-old who was shot and killed in early June in Springfield, is speaking out because his killer is still on the loose. His father, Jared Wormington, and step-mother, Crystal Wormington, say he was taken away too soon. ”Some days it...
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – One man is dead in Delaware County following a crash between a utility terrain vehicle and an SUV. The crash occurred Saturday night around 9:30p on US 412 Alternate and South 590 Road. Officials say 19-year-old Lonnie Bridges of Kansas, Oklahoma was killed after failing to yield to the oncoming SUV. 18-year-old Jada Jones was a passenger in the UTV and was treated and released at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville.
KANSAS CITY – A southwest Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to kidnapping a Webb City, Mo., woman and threatening to kill her and her family unless she recanted her testimony in his state criminal case, according to the United State's Attorney. Jeffrey Marsh, 34, of Oronogo,...
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police Department has announced that a missing Claremore man has been located safe in another state. They also offered their thanks to those who provided information in the investigation. Before he was found, Mark Montgomery was last seen on June 30, leaving for work at...
ROGERS, Ark. — The son of Arkansas congressman Steve Womack has been arrested on drug charges, authorities said. James Womack, 34, of Rogers, who has a history of drug arrests and convictions, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, KNWA-TV reported. According to an arrest...
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Monday morning about 7:50 a.m. reports of an overturned tractor trailer alerted McDonald County Emergency 911. Goodman Fire Dept, McDonald County Sheriff’s Deputies and Freeman Ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Traffic was reduced to one lane south of Goodman on US-59 initially, then the roadway was completely shut down for clean-up. Screenshot...
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say a Newton County deputy’s SUV collided with a motorized bicycle. The crash sent its rider to the hospital in serious condition. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Thursday near east 32-nd and south Finley streets in Joplin. The officer on the scene says both the Newton County Tahoe and the motorized bike were traveling east. The Joplin police major crash team is currently investigating the incident. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
At the end of the day, both the driver getting pulled over and the officer making the stop want to make it home safely. Lt. Myrone Grady of the Lawrence Police Department and Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston shared some advice on how to do that with a few dozen community members Saturday evening at Victory Bible Church.
