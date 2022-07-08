Man allegedly stole $10,700 from other passengers on flight to Miami

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say a Newton County deputy’s SUV collided with a motorized bicycle. The crash sent its rider to the hospital in serious condition. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Thursday near east 32-nd and south Finley streets in Joplin. The officer on the scene says both the Newton County Tahoe and the motorized bike were traveling east. The Joplin police major crash team is currently investigating the incident. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.

NEWTON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO