ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Stacey Abrams raises $22 million in 60 days, far outpacing Gov. Brian Kemp

By Amir Shaw, Contributing Writer
atlantatribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gubernatorial race in Georgia continues to gain momentum months before the November election. In terms of campaign funds, Stacey Abrams is currently outpacing Gov. Brian Kemp by millions, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In...

atlantatribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Judges rule on state abortion restrictions, shape Roe impact

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge on Monday granted a request from Planned Parenthood to delay implementing the state’s trigger law banning most abortions, as implications of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade reverberate nationwide. With the decision, abortion remains legal up to 18 weeks in Utah, which is among a group of states where abortion rights have been thrown into limbo amid the legal and political challenges shaping the post-Roe landscape with states now holding the power to restrict abortion. “What I’m really doing is saying we have serious things to talk about,” Judge Andrew Stone said after granting an injunction delaying the trigger law. He said the status quo should remain in effect until a challenge from the state’s Planned Parenthood affiliate can be heard fully.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy