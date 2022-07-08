ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Motorcyclist tries to flee traffic stop by driving on downtown sidewalk, police say

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — A motorcyclist who tried to flee a traffic stop in downtown Madison Thursday night by driving on a sidewalk was arrested on multiple tentative charges, police said Friday.

In a news release, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department said an officer tried to stop the motorcyclist for not having a visible license plate on West Gorham Street near North Broom Street around 10:05 p.m.

The motorcyclist reportedly tried to get away by driving on the sidewalk to pass stopped traffic but hit two stopped vehicles when trying to get back on the road. The crash knocked over the bike, but neither the motorcyclist nor anyone inside the vehicles were hurt.

Police arrested the 26-year-old Madison man on multiple tentative charges, including fleeing/eluding, bail jumping and operating after revocation. Police said he had half a dozen previous convictions for operating after revocation.

News 3 Now is not naming the motorcyclist at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

