Collins Acheampong, California 4-star athlete, commits to Michigan Wolverines

Santa Margarita Catholic High School (California) athlete Collins Acheampong is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-7, 254-pound edge-rusher put on a show as a freshman at Fairmont Prep, racking up 51 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an early focus on basketball, Acheampong hasn't put on the pads since.

Still, he's one of the most coveted prospects in the entire West region.

Well, he was.

On Friday, Acheampong announced his commitment to Michigan over fellow finalists LSU, Miami and UCLA:

“Michigan has a great football tradition and great academic reputation as well," he told 247Sports prior to his decision . " I really love the school and everything about it. I had a great official visit and really connected with the coaches. I took a lot of visits but the trip to Michigan was one of the best for me and probably the only one where I couldn’t find a single thing to complain about. They broke down exactly how they see me fitting in and feel I can come in and play the same position and have the same long term impact as Aidan Hutchinson and that’s pretty exciting.”

Rated the nation's No. 17 athlete and No. 298 overall prospect, the California product remains somewhat of a mystery, but one who could provide insane upside for the Wolverines.

Acheampong is the 10th commitment in Michigan's 2023 recruiting class, and the first from the West Coast.