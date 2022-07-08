ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

Tucci unveils Nutley’s ‘Area of Hope’ in memory of COVID-19 victims

By Editor
essexnewsdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUTLEY, NJ — Nutley Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci unveiled the Township’s “Area of Hope” in late June at a ceremony in Memorial Park I near the center of town. The memorial area was dedicated to those who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic. “As we...

essexnewsdaily.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield resident celebrates life-saving lung transplant

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Tony Moyet, of Bloomfield, had an extra special reason to celebrate Independence Day this year as it marked the one-year anniversary of his life-saving double lung transplant at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. “My lungs are working great,” Moyet said. “My doctors are amazing people —...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

South Orange receives $250,000 grant from DCA

TRENTON, NJ — The Murphy administration and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ Division of Local Government Services announced July 7 the award of 20 Local Efficiency Achievement Program grants to local governmental entities across New Jersey. These grants, totaling $2.478 million, will help local governments pursue shared services initiatives to reduce taxpayer costs and enhance services. South Orange received a $250,000 Implementation Grant, which assists in covering costs associated with the implementation of shared services and school feasibility studies.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nutley, NJ
Government
City
Hope, NJ
Nutley, NJ
Health
City
Nutley, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark Public Works Cleans Up Garbage Under Magazine Street Underpass

NEWARK, NJ – After multiple complaints by residents, the Newark Public Works Department finally cleaned up trash that has been accumulating at the underpass of Magazine Street near Rome Street. Complaints to 3rd Precinct Community Service Officers R. Barbosa and A. Hart responded to complaints about the garbage left at the underpass were forwarded to Public Works and the issue was quickly remedied for residents.
NEWARK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

20 Essex County News Stories You Missed

Every week, we gather the highlights you missed in the news this week in Montclair, Bloomfield, + beyond. Among the local headlines: Cedar Grove Swears in New Mayor; Spirit Airlines adds 16 slots at Newark Airport; Verona calls for new community center playground designs; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County + beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckersspine.com

Hospital for Special Surgery opens 2nd New Jersey location

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery opened a location in Saddle River, N.J. This is the practice's second location in New Jersey; the first was in Paramus, according to a July 11 news release. Anil Ranawat, MD, will be medical director of the facility. The Saddle River location provides...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Giuliano
essexnewsdaily.com

Vegetation control to be applied in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — From July 18 through 20, vegetation control will be applied to various cobblestone gutters throughout the borough of Glen Ridge. This spraying only pertains to cobblestone gutters in the Borough. The application will be done by TruGreen of Randolph. The local representative of TruGreen is...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Enough to make taxpayers sick | Jersey Journal editorial

The finding that many – if not most – New Jersey municipalities are either ignorantly or willfully breaking laws meant to protect taxpayers from the high cost of outrageous parting gifts to retiring employees is shocking and yet hardly surprising at the same time. It’s shocking because, well,...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pain And Suffering#The Nutley Department#The Parks Department#The Area Of Hope
essexnewsdaily.com

Baraka launches 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program — New Jersey’s largest

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined multiple local and national philanthropic supporters, representatives of the business and university community, and teen program participants on July 6 to launch the 2022 Newark Summer Youth Employment Program. Newark SYEP offers the city’s youth a combination of career exploration, financial...
NEWARK, NJ
ABCNY

3 dead in crash on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey Sunday evening. New Jersey State Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. in the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County. The preliminary investigation revealed that...
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County commissioners honor local NJAC scholarship winners

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Board of County Commissioners recently honored Jason Fernandez, of Bloomfield; Egypt Pringle, of Belleville; and Victor Lebron and Ashley Sanchez, both of Newark, for being named the Essex County recipients of the 2022 Scholarship Program Award from the New Jersey Association of Counties Foundation.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City proposes new Affordable Housing amendment

Jersey City is proposing an amendment to the city’s inclusionary zoning ordinance to encourage the creation of more affordable housing by allowing developments that opt into it to build more units. The city has announced that the “overlay” they are introducing would require developments to build affordable housing at...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
essexnewsdaily.com

Cabana Club reunion will be reminiscent of summer fun from years past

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A reunion for former members of West Orange Cabana Club, which closed in 1993, is planned for Saturday, July 23, in the picnic area of Eagle Rock Reservation. A rain date is set for the following day. The reunion will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature a memorabilia display, a recreation of the daily lineup at 1 p.m. sharp, and other games and crafts. Admission is charged for guests ages 13 and older. Food and ice cream will be available for purchase and there will be a DJ playing oldies for musical entertainment.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

A List of Must-Shop Boutiques in Montclair

It’s no secret that Montclair is bustling with chic boutiques, some of which are very well-hidden gems. But we’re here to uncover them for you — so you can plan your next shopping day knowing you’ll be coming home with the good stuff. There are so many places to shop to find a one-of-a-kind gift or just the thing you’ve been looking for. Read on for a list of must-shop boutiques in Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington mayor, council members begin new terms

IRVINGTON, NJ — Mayor Tony Vauss and incumbent council members President Renee Burgess, Charnette Frederic and October Hudley celebrated being reelected and began their new terms on Friday, July 1. Celebrating with family and peers at Transcend Worship Center in Irvington, the mayor congratulated the at large council members,...
IRVINGTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy