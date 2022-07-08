“Why Don’t We” cancels Tulsa concert and tour over legal battle with former management

Why Don't We 2022 Tour canceled

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa was meant to be the first stop on the already delayed tour of the boy band Why Don’t We, however, fans learned this week their won’t be a Tulsa stop or a tour at all.

Legal battles with the band’s former management had already caused ticket sales to be postponed, then this week fans got the final blow.

The BOK Center took to social media to announce the July 27th concert is canceled.

The band’s statement says in part:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances related to our ongoing legal battle to emancipate ourselves from the production company we signed with when we started our Why Don’t We journey, we regretfully have to cancel our 2022 Good Times Only Tour. All we ever want to do in our careers is make great music and perform for all you lovely people,” continued the statement. “In light of this announcement, Why Don’t We is officially going on hiatus.”

Along with the statement, Why Don’t We shared parts of a cease and desist letter they claim to have received from Signature, which blocks them from accepting a deal “with any promoter or venue for this tour.”

The hiatus announcement comes about a year after a lengthy statement posted to Instagram in September 2021, seemingly accusing former manager, Signature’s David Loeffler, of “mental, emotional and financial abuse”...without explicitly naming him.

Due to the legal battle, ticket sales were originally postponed.

The tour was then rerouted and set to begin July 27 in Tulsa. The BOK Center says ticket refunds will be “automatically processed at the point of purchase.”

©2022 Cox Media Group