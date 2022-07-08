ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State Elevates Tasha Fisher To Associate Athletic Director For Governance And Compliance

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

Tallahassee, Fla. -- FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced Friday that Tasha Fisher, has been promoted to the position of Associate Athletic Director for Governance and Compliance.

Fisher has been Assistant Athletics Director for Compliance at Florida State since 2013 and has nearly twenty years of experience working full-time in intercollegiate athletics at NCAA Division I institutions. She will oversee FSU’s compliance and governance as well as serving as the department’s primary liaison with the NCAA.

“I am pleased that we are able to fill this critical position with someone with her expertise, knowledge and integrity to run this department effectively,” said Alford. “She is very highly-regarded on our campus and throughout the ACC.”

Fisher’s experience at FSU has included every area of compliance including eligibility certification, composition and submission of NCAA waivers, research and issuance of rule interpretations and insurance of required Title IX Sexual Violence Prevention training. She has served as the primary compliance liaison for football and both indoor and beach volleyball in addition to the departmental units of the Office of the University Registrar, Student-Athlete Academic Services, Sports Medicine, Strength and Conditioning and Equipment.

“Many thanks to Michael Alford and the administration for providing me with this opportunity to lead our incredible athletic compliance team at Florida State University,” said Fisher. “I am beyond blessed to be able to progress in my career at my alma mater and look forward to continuing to serve our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Before joining the FSU staff, Fisher was Assistant Director of Athletics for Compliance and Academics and the Senior Woman Administrator from 2008-2013 at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. In addition to her duties as SWA and with compliance and academics, she oversaw volleyball, soccer, sand volleyball, men’s and women’s golf and softball. This was Fisher’s second stint at ULM as she was Director of Compliance there from 2005-2007 with a year as the eligibility coordinator at Texas Tech in between.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzxYs_0gZLK5zD00

From 2002-2005 Fisher worked at New Mexico State University beginning as the program coordinator for men’s basketball before becoming the records specialist in their compliance office.

Fisher has a bachelors of accountancy from New Mexico State and an MBA from Florida State University.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

