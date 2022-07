SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police wanted to make sure what Ford touted would actually happen with hybrid squad cars. Turns out, the claims were true, said Capt. Jeff Garden of the Sioux Falls Police Department. The department now plans to replace its existing squad car fleet with hybrid Fords over the next several years. The department has about 90 vehicles and that number should grow in the next few years as the department grows, he said.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 9 HOURS AGO