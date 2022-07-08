Lucky in KY? Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in the state recently

Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold lately in Kentucky. Rick Bowmer AP

If you’re looking to test your luck, Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $410 million with a cash estimate of $230.9 million, the highest jackpot since January, according to the Mega Millions website.

No one has matched all six numbers since April 15.

Tuesday’s numbers were 27, 31, 50, 51 and 61. The Mega Ball number was 21. The same day, two million-dollar tickets were sold in California.

Where have winning tickets been sold in Kentucky lately?

The last winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Kentucky was a million-dollar winner March 5, 2021, in Louisville, according to the Mega Millions website.

A jackpot has never been won in Kentucky, but Kentuckians have been winning on plenty of other tickets.

A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Leitchfield in early June.

A $200,000 scratch-off was sold in Louisville June 14.

A couple won $55,000 on a scratch-off sold in Mount Vernon June 27.

A $75,000 scratch-off was sold in Elizabethtown just Thursday.

Where can I get a Mega Millions ticket?

Tickets can be bought at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets throughout Kentucky until 10:45 p.m. on draw night for $2 each.

How do I play?

Mega Millions players choose six numbers: five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one Megaball number from 1 to 25.

To win the jackpot, all six numbers must match the numbers drawn, including the Megaball number.

Where do I check my numbers?

Mega Millions numbers can be checked on the Mega Millions website.

The drawings are also live-streamed on the Mega Millions YouTube channel.

