ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Lucky in KY? Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in the state recently

By Jacob Latimer
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrvZK_0gZLJ51Q00
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold lately in Kentucky. Rick Bowmer AP

If you’re looking to test your luck, Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $410 million with a cash estimate of $230.9 million, the highest jackpot since January, according to the Mega Millions website.

No one has matched all six numbers since April 15.

Tuesday’s numbers were 27, 31, 50, 51 and 61. The Mega Ball number was 21. The same day, two million-dollar tickets were sold in California.

Where have winning tickets been sold in Kentucky lately?

The last winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Kentucky was a million-dollar winner March 5, 2021, in Louisville, according to the Mega Millions website.

A jackpot has never been won in Kentucky, but Kentuckians have been winning on plenty of other tickets.

A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Leitchfield in early June.

A $200,000 scratch-off was sold in Louisville June 14.

A couple won $55,000 on a scratch-off sold in Mount Vernon June 27.

A $75,000 scratch-off was sold in Elizabethtown just Thursday.

Where can I get a Mega Millions ticket?

Tickets can be bought at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets throughout Kentucky until 10:45 p.m. on draw night for $2 each.

How do I play?

Mega Millions players choose six numbers: five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one Megaball number from 1 to 25.

To win the jackpot, all six numbers must match the numbers drawn, including the Megaball number.

Where do I check my numbers?

Mega Millions numbers can be checked on the Mega Millions website.

The drawings are also live-streamed on the Mega Millions YouTube channel.

Do you have a question about Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky man crafts ornate wood sculptures with just his chainsaw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man is creating extraordinary sculptures with just his chainsaw. That man is Eastern Kentucky native Harley Dougherty. Harley Dougherty has been creating wood sculptures with his chainsaw for 17 years. Dougherty’s work can be seen across the country. His work is also featured...
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Have There Really Been Goblin Sightings in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

I'm going to write a sentence that will be very puzzling, but I will explain. Here it goes... I used to think goblins were not real. Okay, now I know what you're thinking. "Goblins? Duh! Of course, they're not real; they're mythical creatures." So here's what I mean. I've seen pictures of elves, trolls, gremlins, and satyrs. But I always thought "goblin" was just a generic term for a scary--but maybe fun--creature. The way my mom always used the term--most often around Halloween--led me to think that way.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Elizabethtown, KY
City
Leitchfield, KY
City
Louisville, KY
City
Mount Vernon, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
California, KY
My 1053 WJLT

$100 Bounty for Every Black Carp Caught in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

If you happen to stumble across a black carp on your next fishing trip, it could score you $100. There are a lot of folks who like to do some fishing on the Ohio River. Whether you are tossing a line into the river or doing a little bow fishing, you just might happen to catch a carp. Now, there are a few types of carp in our area: common carp, grass carp, and more recently discovered black carp. According to Indiana DNR:
INDIANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: July 8-10

Saturday July 9 @ 10:30 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 7:05 p.m. Saturday July 9 @ 7:05 p.m. Sunday July 10 @ 1:05 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Saturday July 9 @ 3 p.m....
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Stores#Powerball#Megaball
WEHT/WTVW

COVID cases are on the rise in the Tri-State again

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s something we haven’t had to deal for a while. but COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. Kentucky released its newest weekly COVID map on July 8. Daviess County is now in the red. It’s the only Kentucky county in our area that’s in the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

'Christmas in July' brings toys to Kentucky tornado victims

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — When tornadoes stripped Western Kentucky families of everything they owned days before Christmas last year, a toy drive brought in thousands of donations. After four giveaways in December, there are still many gifts left. What You Need To Know. Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear kicked off...
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY SECRETARY OF STATE ADAMS ANNOUNCES CONTEST WINNERS

FRANKFORT, KY – Secretary of State Michael Adams announces the winners of his 2021-2022 statewide essay and slogan contest. Students in grades 9-12 were asked to write an essay on what changes Kentucky should make to improve civic education and literacy. The winners are:. 9th grader Danielle Hines of...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Indiana

Have you ever been to Indiana? If you have never visited this beautiful state, then you are definitely missing out on some breathtaking scenery. It may not be as popular as other states, but it absolutely has some gorgeous places that wait for people to discover them.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

WATCH: Creepy Figure Captured on a Kentucky Security Cam [VIDEO]

I'm a harsh critic of horror movies. I love them; don't get me wrong. But I think so few of them are even scary anymore. So I will take a good, honest jolt when I'm watching one. Show me something that makes my skin crawl, gives me that funny feeling between my shoulder blades, or just plain makes me jump, and I'll be happy.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky railroad company preps for improvements thanks to federal grant

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky-based R.J. Corman Railroad Company has received a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The short-line railroad will use the money to make several improvements to its lines, collectively called the Bluegrass Multimodal Freight Improvement Project. What You Need...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
5K+
Followers
392
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy