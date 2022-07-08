ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deputy rescues elderly women from Springfield apartment fire

By WRSP/WICS Staff
foxillinois.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Koester is being honored for his life-saving efforts late last month. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office released...

foxillinois.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

12 cars burglarized, multiple thefts in Taylorville area

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Christian County Sheriff Office is investigating reports of multiple thefts that occurred in the early morning hours of July 9, 2022. Two vehicles with keys left inside of them, were stolen from the Timberlake area. These vehicles were later recovered in the Taylorville area. Twelve vehicles located in the area between Wilson Acres and Roosevelt Rd., were entered with two guns, cash, credit cards, handicap placard, cell phones and keys stolen. None of the vehicles that were entered were locked. Attempted break-ins to three residences also occurred but no entry was made because the residences were locked.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Missing Macoupin County man found dead

A Macoupin County man who went missing over the weekend was found dead. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office says Jeffrey Jennings, 46, was last seen Saturday. Jennings was last seen walking away from a home in the 27000 block of Illinois Route 111 in Palmyra. A search team found Jennings's...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Traffic backup on I-72 due to damaged road

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Traffic was backed up on westbound Interstate 72 near milepost 92 Monday afternoon. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says all westbound traffic on I-72 at Veterans Parkway/Route 4 will be closed until approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The closure is due to damage to the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois#Macarthur#Sangamon County Sheriff
foxillinois.com

More than $45,000 returned to American Cancer Society

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More than $45,000 in unclaimed property was returned to the American Cancer Society after five years of waiting. Diane Koszyk, 78, of Elmwood Park, selected the American Cancer Society as beneficiary and co-beneficiary on savings and checking accounts. She died in 2017 and the funds...
foxillinois.com

Family of Jelani Day to start foundation in his honor

The family of Jelani Day will be sharing his life and legacy on a wider scale. The family announced on Friday they will formally launch the Jelani Day Foundation. It will be a non-profit foundation to promote social change, initiate missing persons reform, and provide scholarships to students. The event...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Rochester Library supporting community with farmers market

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Rochester Public Library District spent the weekend supporting the community with fresh produce at its bi-weekly farmers market. More than a dozen vendors were present, with produce, crafts, and more. Organizers say it's the library's way of servicing not just the community itself but...
ROCHESTER, IL
foxillinois.com

Memorial Health Championship tees off this week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS kicks off this week in Springfield, Illinois. The four-day, 72-hole competition begins Thursday at Panther Creek Country Club. It will feature 156 players from around the world vying for a total purse of $750,000. A portion of the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy