Deputy rescues elderly women from Springfield apartment fire

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Christian County Sheriff Office is investigating reports of multiple thefts that occurred in the early morning hours of July 9, 2022. Two vehicles with keys left inside of them, were stolen from the Timberlake area. These vehicles were later recovered in the Taylorville area. Twelve vehicles located in the area between Wilson Acres and Roosevelt Rd., were entered with two guns, cash, credit cards, handicap placard, cell phones and keys stolen. None of the vehicles that were entered were locked. Attempted break-ins to three residences also occurred but no entry was made because the residences were locked.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO