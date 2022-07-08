ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

'Consider the challenge accepted, Court': Biden signs executive order on abortion

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the midterms exactly four months away, the president is...

Viva Satire!
3d ago

Supreme Court Justice Alito responded by stating that the President has no right, to prevent him from forcing Americans to live by his Religious Beliefs!!

Daily Mail

'A 10-year-old should be forced to give birth to a rapist's child? Biden fumes at story of Ohio girl who went to Indiana to get an abortion says we can't let the 'out of control' Supreme Court and 'extremist' Republicans 'take away our personal autonomy'

President Joe Biden on Friday fumed about a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who was forced to go to another state to get an abortion after she was raped, using the dramatic story to make the case for Democrats to vote this November. Biden raised his voice as he recounted the...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court should ‘reconsider’ legalising same-sex marriage and contraception in wake of Roe decision

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the overturning of Roe v Wade and effectively ending constitutional protections for abortion in the US, called on his colleagues in the US Supreme Court to overturn the rulings that currently protect the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. On Friday, in his concurrent opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas emphasized that SCOTUS should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. ““Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Richest man in the world announces his Republican 2024 presidential pick

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — the richest man in the world — announced his support this week for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race after revealing that he recently voted Republican for the first time during a runoff election in Texas. Musk...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer tells Biden he will formally retire at noon THURSDAY after final opinions are issued and days after Roe v. Wade was overturned - clearing the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in

Thursday will mark the final day on the Supreme Court bench for 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer, clearing the way for future Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first black woman on the high court. Tomorrow will also be the last day for the judicial body's most politically-charged docket in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Backlash ensues as President Biden suggests inflation a 'chance' to make 'fundamental turn' to clean energy

President Biden faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a "good" opportunity to make a fundamental turn" to clean energy on Monday. Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

NBC News

