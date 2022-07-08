'Consider the challenge accepted, Court': Biden signs executive order on abortion
With the midterms exactly four months away, the president is...www.nbcnews.com
With the midterms exactly four months away, the president is...www.nbcnews.com
Supreme Court Justice Alito responded by stating that the President has no right, to prevent him from forcing Americans to live by his Religious Beliefs!!
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1