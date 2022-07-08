Hydroplane giveaway will rev up the July 23 Waterland Festival Junior Parade

The Des Moines Yacht Club and Wesley Gardens Wood Shop are teaming up for a Hydroplane Giveaway to the first 60 Kids registering for the 2022 Waterland Festival Junior Parade!

Remember building those small wooden hydroplanes during Seattle Seafair, and dragging them behind your bike or on a stick? Better yet, racing along the water’s edge trying to create that rooster tail effect with a bent nail off the transom!

These memories inspired Des Moines Yacht Club members Bill and Patti Linscott, Bill Coleman, Bob Searing and Shawn McEvoy to team up with Bobby Stratton of the Wesley Gardens Wood Shop to bring back that joy. They are building wooden hydroplanes for the first 60 kids to register for the Waterland Festival Junior Parade!

WHAT: Waterland Junior Parade Hydroplane Give Away! Free hydroplane (wooden pull-behind toy to paint and decorate) to the first 60 registered parade participants 18 and younger.

WHEN: Saturday, July 23, 2022: Noon – 4 p.m. in the Red Robin parking lot (map below).

WHERE/WHEN:

(1) Sign up for the parade and ask for the hydroplane on your application.

(2) Attend the Pirates Plunder Kids’ Festival on Saturday, July 23, 2022 between Noon and 4 p.m. to decorate your hydroplane. All decorations are supplied and FREE.

(3) Pull your hydroplane in the parade or attach it to your stroller, bike or wagon!

The Waterland Festival Junior Parade line up begins at 4:30 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., the Junior Parade travels north on Marine View Drive South, ending at the Dollar Tree parking lot.

Sponsored by Destination Des Moines and Des Moines Legacy Foundation.

Red Robin is located at 22705 Marine View Dr S.: