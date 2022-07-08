Knicks to sign Duke guard Trevor Keels to two-way contract

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Former Duke guard Trevor Keels will reportedly sign a two-way contract with the New York Knicks, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Keels, the 42nd pick in the NBA draft, averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 36 games as a freshman last season. He shot 41.9% from the field and was third on the team in scoring.

His 44 total steals were second-most on the team.

The Knicks opened up a two-way spot for Keels after they signed Jericho Sims to a three-year contract. Keels is expected to compete in the upcoming Las Vegas Summer League when the Knicks begin their schedule on Friday versus the Golden State Warriors.

Keels will split his time between New York and the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League. He is eligible to spend no more than 50 games in the NBA and will earn a flat salary equal to 50% of the minimum salary applicable to a player with zero years of service.

