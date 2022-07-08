ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks to sign Duke guard Trevor Keels to two-way contract

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NwKEr_0gZLHehu00
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Former Duke guard Trevor Keels will reportedly sign a two-way contract with the New York Knicks, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Keels, the 42nd pick in the NBA draft, averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 36 games as a freshman last season. He shot 41.9% from the field and was third on the team in scoring.

His 44 total steals were second-most on the team.

The Knicks opened up a two-way spot for Keels after they signed Jericho Sims to a three-year contract. Keels is expected to compete in the upcoming Las Vegas Summer League when the Knicks begin their schedule on Friday versus the Golden State Warriors.

Keels will split his time between New York and the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League. He is eligible to spend no more than 50 games in the NBA and will earn a flat salary equal to 50% of the minimum salary applicable to a player with zero years of service.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reportedly Prefers 1 Trade Destination: Fans React

Kevin Durant is reportedly wanting to team up with one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. Earlier this offseason, Durant met with the Brooklyn Nets' front office to demand a trade. Don't expect a move anytime soon, though. The Eastern Conference team is going to take its time and wait for the right trade package.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
ClutchPoints

Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands

Everyone is on pins and needles to see where the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant. It has generated a ton of buzz for the team as well as the NBA as a whole. Recently, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was asked about star players requesting trades and his answer was all about the buzz. […] The post Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Katz
Audacy

‘Frugal King’ LeBron James brought his own snacks to Lakers Summer League game in Vegas

The stars were out in full force Friday night with LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, Julius Randle and blast-from-the-past Chris “Birdman” Anderson (showing off his new scalp tattoos and shaved head), among others making the pilgrimage to Sin City to support their younger teammates playing in the Las Vegas Summer League. While taking in the scenery from his courtside seat at the Thomas & Mack Center (where the Lakers would ultimately fall to Phoenix in a lopsided affair), James reached for a Ziploc bag of goodies he apparently brought from home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Duke#The New York Knicks#The Westchester Knicks#The Nba G League
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Magic to sit No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero rest of summer league

The dazzling debut of Paolo Banchero is now over. The Orlando Magic have reportedly decided to sit the No. 1 pick over their final three games in the Las Vegas Summer League after an electrifying showing, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. The team has seen everything it needs to and wants to get other players the opportunity to log some meaningful time on the court.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Offers Hope Within Cloud Of Uncertainty About His Health

With Zach LaVine having signed the largest contract in franchise history Thursday, the most pressing issue left staring the Chicago Bulls in the face is Lonzo Ball’s health. The laconic point guard took in the team’s Summer League opener in Vegas Friday and while he didn’t speak with the media, Ball did his best to soothe concerns about his left knee.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scotty Pippen Jr. has been a mixed bag so far in Summer League

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Scotty Pippen Jr. as an undrafted rookie free agent last month, some fans hoped he would turn into a diamond in the rough. After all, he is the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, a do-everything 6-foot-8 forward who was one of the greatest defensive players ever and a six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy