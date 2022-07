ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Bikers rode in Baldwin County over the weekend to raise money for the woman severely burned while working at a Circle K in Escambia County. Joie Hellmich was burned on more than 30 percent of her body in March after being set on fire by another woman while working at the Circle K on Massachusetts Ave.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO