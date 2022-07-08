No prior experience? You can still become a Mount Pleasant firefighter

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – As fire stations across the Lowcountry work to hire more firefighters as they deal with staffing shortages, the Mount Pleasant Fire Department is trying a unique approach.

Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon said the department is opening applications for people to become a firefighter even if they’ve never been a firefighter before.

“We recently opened up our hiring process. We started with firefighters who already had experience- we opened that up first and we have some candidates going through our physical agility test next week. Then we have that second group opening looking for people without any experience at all,” said Chief Mixon. “So, whatever background of life you come from, we’re looking for people without experience, we train in-house, we teach you everything you need to know to be a firefighter in Mount Pleasant.”

The department is also paying more now than they have been paying in the past.

“Last year, we did that big firefighter pay study that town council pushed through, which really helped, and we recently had a merit raise and a cost of living raise in July. So, the town is really looking at those pays, and we offer paramedic incentive pay, EMT, college incentive pay.”

Chief Mixon said the bottom line is that they need more good new people now. Apply by July 21 st — their in-house academy starts in October.

“Just like every industry right now, everybody’s looking for good people. We have some great private industry in our community that we can kind of compete with for jobs. We’re always on the hunt for talented people. People with a positive attitude, people that we can really train to provide coverage for Mount Pleasant.”

If you’re interested in applying for one of these jobs, click here .

