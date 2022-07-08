World's most expensive French fries returning to New York eatery

July 8 (UPI) -- A New York restaurant announced a $200 plate of French fries certified as the world's most expensive by Guinness World Records will be returning to the eatery for National French Fry Day.

Serendipity3 on Manhattan's Upper East Side earned a Guinness World Record for the world's most expensive French fries when chefs cooked up Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites, a plate of fries listed for $200.

The restaurant said the record-breaking fries are returning to the menu for July 13's National French Fry Day.

The fries feature ingredients including Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, shaved black summer truffles from Italy, truffle butter, organic A2 A2 100% grass fed cream from Jersey Cows, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette and a topping of 23-karat edible gold dust.