World's most expensive French fries returning to New York eatery

By Ben Hooper
 3 days ago
July 8 (UPI) -- A New York restaurant announced a $200 plate of French fries certified as the world's most expensive by Guinness World Records will be returning to the eatery for National French Fry Day.

Serendipity3 on Manhattan's Upper East Side earned a Guinness World Record for the world's most expensive French fries when chefs cooked up Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites, a plate of fries listed for $200.

The restaurant said the record-breaking fries are returning to the menu for July 13's National French Fry Day.

The fries feature ingredients including Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, shaved black summer truffles from Italy, truffle butter, organic A2 A2 100% grass fed cream from Jersey Cows, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette and a topping of 23-karat edible gold dust.

JUSTICE FOR EVERYONE
1d ago

it looks like pencils shavings on them but anyway it's a big no for me I love fries but no it just doesn't sound like $200 worth

IN THIS ARTICLE
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

